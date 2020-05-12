Amazon Alexa becomes new destination to learn English

Read Article

Pearson India has introduced an interactive skill on Amazon Alexa for students and learners of all age groups to learn English. The Pearson MyPedia skill offers a collection of engaging stories coupled with fun facts, trivia, quizzes and rewards. The interactive format of the skill can help improve English vocabulary, listening, speaking, comprehension, and storytelling. To get started say “Alexa, open MyPedia”, or simply “Alexa, I want to learn English”.

The MyPedia skill is designed to enhance the interest of students in the English language. The stories used in the skill can inspire them to be authors and be imaginative while writing in English. The skill’s simple voice interface can enable students to learn in an interactive manner, at their own pace. The MyPedia skill can be accessed on all Amazon Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, as well as the Alexa app for smartphones.

In the current lockdown situation, as students spend more time at home, the MyPedia Alexa skill can help them make the most of this unique learning environment. It provides a holistic approach for students to build their language skills from home, for greater goals outside academic achievements.

“Our teams are constantly working to add new features and experiences so that the Alexa voice service is more relevant and useful for users. Today we are delighted to add the capability of learning English with the Pearson MyPedia skill. The combination of interactive learning and the simplicity of voice interactions with Alexa will make this a fun experience for users of all age groups”, said Puneesh Kumar, Country Manager for Alexa Experiences and Devices, Amazon India.

“Considering the current scenario, it is our endeavour to support students of all age-groups by providing rich content and environment, to enhance imagination and creativity amongst students. We have worked with Amazon Alexa team to build Pearson MyPedia skill that will help learners improve their English language abilities through storytelling. The skill can supplement reading and writing of the English language in a new, eﬀective, and fun way”, said Ramesh Subbarao, Vice President – Portfolio, South Asia, Pearson.

