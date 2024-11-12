Amazon’s new makerspace to train 4,000+ young innovators by 2025

Amazon announced the launch of its first Amazon Future Engineer Makerspace in Bengaluru, set to empower over 4000 young minds by 2025. Partnering with The Innovation Story, this initiative will provide underserved students in grades 5th to 12th with immersive, hands-on learning experiences, nurturing their curiosity and equipping them with innovative technological skills to become future change-makers.

The Makerspace offers different programs for students of all levels. For beginners, there are short, 3-4 hour programs to learn basic robotics and coding. For those who want to learn more, there are longer, 6-hour programs to explore advanced topics that will dive deeper into advanced robotics, programming, prototyping, and design over the course of two days. For the most advanced students, there are multi-month programs to help them become experts. These programs help students learn to work together, design robots, and compete with other students. The Makerspace has special areas where students can build and test their robots.

Akshay Kashyap, India Lead, Amazon Future Engineer Program said, “We’re excited to open our first Amazon Future Engineer Makerspace in Bengaluru. This state-of-the-art facility will provide thousands of young minds with the tools, knowledge, and mentorship they need to become future innovators. By offering hands-on learning experiences in robotics, AI, and 3D printing, we’re empowering the next generation of tech leaders and inspiring a lifelong passion for STEM. This is just the beginning of our commitment to fostering digital equity and creating opportunities for all.”

The Amazon Future Engineer Makerspace is a cutting-edge facility that provides free, hands-on learning opportunities in robotics, computing sessions, AI, and 3D printing. Students can conveniently pre-book online sessions, accommodating groups of up to 40 participants. The Makerspace is equipped with state-of-the-art tools such as 3D printers, lathes, power tools, electronics equipment, and kits for international competitions. To further enhance the learning experience, expert mentors and Amazon volunteers provide guidance, helping students develop crucial skills like coding, problem-solving, and design thinking. This unique blend of technology, mentorship, and hands-on experience empowers students to become future-ready innovators.

Meenal Majumder, Founder The Innovation Story said, “Our mission is to empower students to become change-makers and innovators through expert-curated, cohort-based, hands-on programs in computer science and robotics. As the knowledge partner for the Amazon Future Engineer Program, we’ve designed specialised experiential sessions aligning with the program’s objective to uplift students from underserved communities. We aim to equip young minds with the skills to excel in tech and AI careers.”

Amazon Future Engineer is a major philanthropic initiative dedicated to providing equal opportunities in computer science education to underprivileged students. This comprehensive program starts by sparking interest in technology during primary school and continues through high school, ultimately guiding students towards successful careers in the tech industry.

In India, Amazon has partnered with 11 non-profit organisations to introduce computer science education to over 17,000 schools. In the past three years, this program has impacted over 2.9 million students and trained more than 16,000 teachers across the country. The Makerspace is part of Amazon’s commitment to fostering inclusion and empowering underserved communities through education and inspiring the next generation of tech leaders under the Amazon Future Engineer Program.