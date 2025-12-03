AMD and HPE expand collaboration to advance open rack-scale AI infrastructure

AMD announced an expanded collaboration with HPE to accelerate the next generation of open, scalable AI infrastructure built on AMD leadership compute technologies. HPE will become one of the first system providers to adopt the AMD “Helios” rack-scale AI architecture, which will integrate a purpose-built HPE Juniper Networking scale-up switch – in collaboration with Broadcom – and software for seamless, high-bandwidth connectivity over Ethernet.

“Helios” combines AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs, AMD Pensando advanced networking and the AMD ROCm open software stack to deliver a cohesive platform optimised for performance, efficiency, and scalability. The system is engineered to simplify deployment of large-scale AI clusters, enabling faster time to solution and greater infrastructure flexibility across research, cloud, and enterprise environments.

“HPE has been an exceptional long-term partner to AMD, working with us to redefine what is possible in high-performance computing,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD. “With ‘Helios’, we’re taking that collaboration further, bringing together the full stack of AMD compute technologies and HPE’s system innovation to deliver an open, rack-scale AI platform that drives new levels of efficiency, scalability, and breakthrough performance for our customers in the AI era.”

“For more than a decade, HPE and AMD have pushed the boundaries of supercomputing, delivering multiple exascale-class systems and championing open standards that accelerate innovation,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO at HPE. “With the introduction of the new AMD ‘Helios’ and our purpose-built HPE scale-up networking solution, we are providing our cloud service provider customers with faster deployments, greater flexibility, and reduced risk in how they scale AI computing in their businesses.”

Advancing the Next Era of Industry Standard AI Infrastructure

The AMD “Helios” rack-scale AI platform delivers up to 2.9 exaFLOPS of FP4 performance per rack using AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs and AMD Pensando Vulcano NICs for scale-out networking, all unified through the open ROCm software ecosystem that enables flexibility and innovation across AI and HPC workloads.

Built on the OCP Open Rack Wide design, “Helios” can help customers and partners streamline deployment timelines and deliver a scalable, flexible solution for demanding AI workloads.

This has enabled HPE to integrate differentiated technologies for their customers, specifically a scale-up Ethernet switch and software designed for “Helios.” Developed in collaboration with Broadcom, the switch delivers optimised performance for AI workloads using the Ultra Accelerator Link over Ethernet (UALoE) standard, reinforcing the AMD commitment to open, standards-based technologies.

HPE will offer the AMD “Helios” AI Rack-Scale Architecture worldwide in 2026.

Powering Europe’s Next Generation of HPC and AI Innovation

Herder, a new supercomputer for the High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) in Germany, is powered by AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and next-generation AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs. Built on the HPE Cray Supercomputing GX5000 platform, Herder will offer world-class performance and efficiency for HPC and AI workloads at scale. The combination of the AMD leadership compute portfolio with HPE’s proven system design will create a powerful new tool for sovereign scientific discovery and industrial innovation for European researchers and enterprises.

“The pairing of AMD Instinct MI430X GPUs and EPYC processors within HPE’s GX5000 platform is a perfect solution for us at HLRS,” said Prof. Dr. Michael Resch, Director of HLRS. “Our scientific user community requires that we continue to support traditional applications of HPC for numerical simulation. At the same time, we are seeing growing interest in machine learning and artificial intelligence. Herder’s system architecture will enable us to support both of these approaches, while also giving our users the ability to develop and benefit from new kinds of hybrid HPC/AI workflows. This platform will not only make it possible for our users to run larger, more powerful simulations that lead to exciting scientific discoveries, but also to develop more efficient computational methods that are only feasible with the capabilities that such next-generation hardware offers.”

Delivery of Herder is scheduled for the second half of 2027 and it is expected to go into service by the end of 2027. Herder will replace HLRS’s current flagship supercomputer, called Hunter.