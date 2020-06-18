AMD brings new Commercial & Datacenter channel strategy to India

Read Article

AMD is making significant enhancements to its channel strategy for its commercial-client and datacenter business verticals in India. To further enable the IT channel ecosystem to deliver high performance computing across large enterprises and SMBs, the company has recently launched two key initiatives AMD Partner Hub and AMD Arena.

The programs are aimed at all channel partners and resellers who cater to the datacenter, commercial PCs, and notebooks market.

AMD Partner Hub – Designed to be a one-stop shop for all the resources partners need to be successful in selling and marketing AMD-based products. The website provides access to sales tools, product specifications, marketing materials, authorized distributors, as well as in-depth resources for partners such as case studies, latest news, and partner insight articles written by industry experts.

AMD Arena– AMD Arena hosts an incentivized training program to enhance the AMD partner experience. It allows partners to become AMD experts and gain AMD product knowledge as they complete missions comprised of training courses, sales tools, webinars and more. Partners can earn awards and badges and redeem the awards for merchandise, experiences and to attend AMD events.

Product Familiarization – AMD is hosting a series of webinars Under ‘Meet the Experts’ series and panel discussions by product and industry experts to educate partners on industry trends and on AMD positioning and value proposition.

“Our partners are at the core of AMD’s businesses success. They have helped accelerate adoption of our product portfolio across public and private sector enterprises over the last few years”, said Vinay Sinha, Managing Director India Sales, AMD. “We are seeing a growing demand for our latest generation Ryzen™ Pro processors and EPYC™ processors and we want to equip our partners with all the information and resources they need to provide value to both small and large businesses, looking at modernizing their IT infrastructure”.

2020 is a significant year for AMD’s commercial business in the region, as the company in partnership with OEMs, resellers, and distributors bring the next generation 7 nm-based CPU product portfolio to the market. With the support of its customers and partners AMD has set a goal of doubling the number of its engagement with commercial channel partners in the country, this year.

AMD 2020 Commercial Product Portfolio

Ryzen Pro 4000 Series Processors: The world’s first x86 7nm commercial notebook processors, the AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile family offers the most cores and threads in an ultrathin business notebook[2]. These new processors are fully optimized for remote work capabilities and designed to take business computing to the next level with multi-threading performance for modern productivity. Robust enterprise designs from HP and Lenovo powered by AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Series Mobile Processors are expected to be available starting in the first half of 2020, with anywhere-anytime productivity, multiple layers of security features, seamless manageability, and reliable longevity.

New 2nd Gen AMD EPYC Processors: The new AMD EPYC 7Fx2 processors combine the balanced and efficient AMD Infinity architecture with higher speed “Zen 2” cores for optimal performance on database, commercial high-performance computing and hyperconverged infrastructure workloads. The processors expand 2nd Gen AMD EPYC performance leadership into workloads that can leverage up to 500 MHz of additional base frequency, and large amounts of cache. In fact, the AMD EPYC™ 7F32 delivers the highest per-core performance in the world[3].

