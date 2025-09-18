AMD Launches EPYC™ Embedded 4005 Processors for Networking, Security, and Industrial Applications

AMD announced the launch of the AMD EPYC Embedded 4005 processor family, expanding its x86 embedded portfolio with a new mid-range solution purpose-built for networking, security appliances, and industrial entry-level servers.

Powered by ‘Zen 5’ x86 architecture, AMD EPYC Embedded 4005 processors deliver leadership performance-per-watt, streamlined cache integration, and superior ROI for latency-sensitive workloads. Featuring up to 16 cores – double that of competing Intel solutions – the EPYC Embedded 4005 family is designed to accelerate time-to-deployment while maintaining long-term platform stability.

Key benefits include:

