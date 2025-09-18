AMD Launches EPYC™ Embedded 4005 Processors for Networking, Security, and Industrial Applications

AMD announced the launch of the AMD EPYC Embedded 4005 processor family, expanding its x86 embedded portfolio with a new mid-range solution purpose-built for networking, security appliances, and industrial entry-level servers.
Powered by ‘Zen 5’ x86 architecture, AMD EPYC Embedded 4005 processors deliver leadership performance-per-watt, streamlined cache integration, and superior ROI for latency-sensitive workloads. Featuring up to 16 cores – double that of competing Intel solutions – the EPYC Embedded 4005 family is designed to accelerate time-to-deployment while maintaining long-term platform stability.
Key benefits include:
- Purpose-Built Performance for Embedded Workloads: The device features high clock speeds and up to 128 MB of L3 cache enable lightning-fast data management, and is performance optimised for latency-sensitive tasks like network packet processing, and industrial real-time control systems. A configurable 65W–170W thermal design power (TDP) range helps balance performance and efficiency for embedded use cases.
- Simplified Design & Deployment: AM5 socket compatibility across generations reduces redesign costs and ensures seamless x86 software compatibility that is scalable across the AMD embedded ecosystem to reduce engineering complexity.
- Long-Term Reliability: Embedded solutions must deliver more than raw performance — they must provide longevity, stability, and resilience. EPYC Embedded 4005 series processors offer 7-year manufacturing and software support with embedded RAS features for mission-critical uptime.