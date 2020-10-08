Amer Warsi replaces Joybrata Mukherjee as HPE Channel Leader for India

Read Article

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has appointed Amer Warsi as the India Channels and Ecosystem Sales Leader, effective November 1, 2020. Amer replaces Joybrata Mukherjee, who has decided to move on from HPE.

“I want to thank Joybrata for the significant contributions he has made to the HPE India sales team over the years,” said Som Satsangi, MD – India, HPE. “We are delighted to have Amer take over the leadership of our channel business in India.”

“The channel business represents our strongest route-to-market and our partners are a powerful force in driving growth,” said Amer Warsi, India Channels and Ecosystem Sales Leader, HPE. “I am excited with this opportunity to work closely with our partners as they continue to play a key role in our strategy to become an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company.”

Over the last 22 years at HPE, Amer has held numerous leadership positions where he was responsible for overseeing sales and driving business growth. In the most recent role, Amer was the country manager for partner ecosystem alliances providing leadership and direction for the growth of HPE’s business across the indirect routes to market. This entailed working with system integrators, advisory services, OEM entities, ISV, and cloud service providers.

Amer has over 27 years of experience in the IT Industry. Prior to joining HPE, he was with HCL Limited managing various roles across sales and marketing. Amer holds an engineering degree in electronics.

