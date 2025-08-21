Amkette, India’s pioneer in Tech Peripherals, Launches Optimus & Optimus XL 4-in-1 Bluetooth Keyboards

Amkette announced the launch of its Optimus and Optimus XL 4-in-1 Bluetooth Keyboards, designed to transform the way people work, study, and play across multiple devices. With their vibrant designs, seamless 4-in-1 connectivity, and a host of smart features, the new Optimus range is built to deliver convenience, performance, and fun at an affordable price.

The Optimus and Optimus XL keyboards offer wireless freedom with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, enabling users to pair and switch between up to four devices—laptops, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs—at the touch of a button. Their multi-OS compatibility ensures smooth functioning across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS platforms, making them versatile companions for today’s digital lifestyles.

Designed to go beyond ordinary typing, the keyboards come with dedicated smart keys such as AI, Emoji, Screenshot, and Function shortcuts, helping users express more, work faster, and simplify everyday tasks. While the Optimus is compact and portable, the Optimus XL offers a larger layout for users who prefer a spacious typing experience without compromising on style or portability. Both versions are equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery, eliminating the need for disposable cells and ensuring uninterrupted performance.

“With the launch of the Optimus and Optimus XL, we wanted to bring wireless convenience, multi-device support, and smart features together in one affordable package,” said Rajiv Bapna, Founder, Amkette. “These keyboards are designed for the modern user, professionals, students, and casual users, who need their devices to keep up with a fast, multi-tasking lifestyle.”

The Optimus series has been crafted with vibrant, playful designs that make them stand out from traditional keyboards, while still offering a comfortable and ergonomic typing experience. The compact build makes them easy to carry, while their sturdy construction ensures durability for everyday use.

The Optimus and Optimus XL Bluetooth Keyboards are now available on Amkette.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading offline retail stores across India.

Amkette’s portfolio today spans a wide range of consumer-centric products, from sleek wireless keyboards and mice to immersive audio devices, smart multimedia gear, and mobile accessories. The company has made notable strides in multimedia, launching innovative products such as the EvoTV smart media player series, which brought Android-powered smart features to regular TVs at an affordable price.

Adding to its versatility, Amkette’s gaming arm EvoFox delivers a premium lineup of gaming peripherals including mechanical keyboards, high-precision mice, gamepads, cooling pads, and a gaming console, all designed to provide immersive gameplay experiences at budget-friendly prices.