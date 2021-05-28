Analog Devices expands BMS Portfolio to enable continuous battery monitoring

Read Article

Analog Devices, has announced its expanded portfolio of battery management system (BMS) products including ASIL-D functional safety and innovative new low-power features to enable continuous battery monitoring. These new devices further differentiate ADI’s BMS platform that today delivers the industry’s best proven accuracy and supports all key battery chemistries, including zero-Cobalt LFP (lithium iron phosphate) for mass market electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS) used for reuse and recycling of battery packs.

Sales of full EVs continue to accelerate as consumers increasingly move to greener transportation and governments act to create a more sustainable future. Automakers are challenged to scale their EV fleets economically, while also staying ahead of evolving safety requirements across the world. Furthermore, to ensure maximum range per charge, the vehicle power consumption must be managed not only during driving, but also when the vehicle is parked. ADI’s newest BMS products support multiple battery cell configurations and deliver innovative low-power features that enable the battery to be monitored continuously even when the vehicle is turned off to ensure safety under all conditions while maximising vehicle range.

“Collaborating with Analog Devices has allowed us to scale our electric vehicle range to meet increasingly strict regulations and the growing demands of today’s EV owners,” said Zhu Jun, General Manager, New Energy Business, SAIC.

“These new BMS solutions will enable us to advance our commitment to safety and at the same time continue to make EVs accessible for mass market consumers,” added Jun.

“Our customers have come to rely on ADI as the performance leader for BMS, especially as they are challenged to scale their EV fleets and stay ahead of new market requirements,” said Patrick Morgan, Vice President, Automotive, Analog Devices.

“Our latest BMS products not only enable new features such as continuous battery monitoring, but also support battery recycling and reuse in energy storage systems to support the circular economy,” added Morgan.

