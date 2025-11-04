Analog Devices launches CodeFusion Studio 2.0 to accelerate embedded AI development

Analog Devices today announced the launch of CodeFusion Studio™ 2.0, a major upgrade to its open-source embedded development platform. The new release simplifies and accelerates AI-enabled embedded system design through enhanced automation, unified configuration tools, and advanced hardware abstraction.

“The next era of embedded intelligence requires removing friction from AI development,” said Rob Oshana, Senior Vice President, Software and Digital Platforms Group, ADI. “CodeFusion Studio 2.0 transforms the developer experience by unifying fragmented AI workflows into a seamless process, empowering developers to leverage ADI’s full hardware portfolio with speed and confidence.”

End-to-End AI Workflow Integration

Advertisement

CodeFusion Studio 2.0 supports complete AI workflows, enabling developers to bring their own models, perform performance profiling, and deploy across ADI’s processors and microcontrollers—from low-power edge devices to high-performance DSPs. Built on Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code, the platform integrates a model compatibility checker, optimization tools, and runtime profiling for AI/ML workloads.

A new Zephyr-based modular framework allows for layer-by-layer analysis and real-time performance monitoring, reducing toolchain fragmentation and simplifying machine learning deployment.

Unified Development Experience

The upgraded CodeFusion Studio System Planner now offers multi-core support, broader device compatibility, and integrated debugging through GDB and Core Dump Analysis. Unified configuration tools streamline development across ADI’s hardware ecosystem, giving developers a faster, more intuitive build-to-deploy process.

Building the Future of Physical Intelligence

CodeFusion Studio 2.0 marks a major step in ADI’s digital roadmap toward enabling “Physical Intelligence” — systems that perceive, reason, and act locally within real-world constraints.

“Companies delivering physically aware AI solutions are poised to transform industries,” said Paul Golding, Vice President of Edge AI and Robotics, ADI. “CodeFusion Studio 2.0 helps developers optimize and deploy AI models seamlessly on ADI hardware—even without physical access to a board—accelerating innovation at the edge.”