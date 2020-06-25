Anomali Appoints iValue InfoSolutions as a VAD in India

Read Article

Anomali, a provider of intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, and iValue InfoSolutions, India’s Premium Technology Aggregator, has announced that the companies have entered into a distribution agreement, giving iValue InfoSolutions the ability to deploy and support Anomali threat intelligence management solutions across India.

“Organizations recognize that without a high level of visibility over cyber threats, there is no way to detect and respond to the constant attacks hitting their organizations. We are excited to partner with and to see iValue InfoSolutions investing in skills to help customers gain access to integrated Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) solutions that will help them to improve security and reduce risk,” said Geoff Noble, Sr. VP & GM APAC at Anomali.

“Anomali brings a unique approach to connect external data with internal knowledge to operationalize a unified intelligence picture for organizations to reduce risk across their environments,” said Manoj Taskar, Country Manager – India & SAARC at Anomali.

“The compelling need in ever-growing cyber threats is to extract ‘Smart and Enriched Data’ out of ‘BIG DATA’ to enable faster and precise action by the IR teams. Our partnership with Anomali is one big step to empower and assist customers in building effective cyber threat intelligence program and threat sharing community to bolster defenses exponentially,” said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer at iValue InfoSolutions.

More than 1,500 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world, use Anomali to gain unlimited visibility, speed time to detection, and constantly improve security operations. Anomali platform solutions include:

Anomali Lens – This technology allows anyone to automatically and immediately know if their organizations are being attacked, who their adversaries are, and if the attacks have been successful. With one click, Anomali Lens scans web-based content, detects and highlights all threats identified within, provides easy-to-understand details about the threats and tells users if any threats are already present in their networks. Structured and unstructured web content Anomali Lens scans include news, blogs, research, bulletins, SIEM logs, other security logs, IR reports, Twitter and other social networks.

Anomali Match – Anomali Match integrates cyber threat intelligence, MISP data, OSINT, SIEM logs, vulnerability assessment tools, and other big data sources to match billions of IOCs and threats against any that are present in customers’ networks. By providing automated, retrospective analysis for extended periods, users detect threats and compromises that have been present for short and long durations.

Anomali ThreatStream – This threat intelligence platform (TIP) integrates data from the widest range of feeds to create actionable threat intelligence. The integrated Anomali APP Store provides users with one-click integration of the widest and most varied range of proprietary and open-source threat feeds available. The same platform would power the trusted collaboration on secure threat sharing for Information Sharing and Analysis Centers (ISAC) and Information Sharing and Analysis Organizations (ISAO).

