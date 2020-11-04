ANSR acquires FastNext to enhance AI capabilities for GCCs across business operations

Read Article

ANSR, a global market leader for helping large global enterprises in building and operating Global Capability Centres(GCC’s) has announced the acquisition of FastNext, an AI-driven technology company in an all stock deal. FastNext was incubated by CoffeeBeans, a boutique product and technology services firm. The acquisition will enable ANSR empower global enterprises to build the best teams for their GCC by using deep learning and AI-powered tools across talent acquisition and management, smart workspace management and business workflows.

The first of the capabilities the company aims to build with FastNext is in AI driven talent acquisition and management that will augment existing consulting and technology capabilities. This will help clients in areas such as talent acquisition and management. ANSR’s Talent500 will play a pivotal role in this partnership for achieving a comprehensive 360-degree candidate profiles. Over the last 6 months, Talent500 has witnessed tremendous growth given its focus on disrupting the existing recruiting processes in a post-Covid world. With 360-degree assessments, video CV’s, mentoring and nurture of talent and comprehensive 360-degree candidate profiles, Talent500 drives up to 40% faster time-to-hire tailored to the GCC market.

Commenting on the acquisition Lalit Ahuja, Founder & CEO, ANSR said, “Organizations aren’t going digital, they are digital. Building global capability and engineering centers for technology innovation is a priority for multiple Fortune 1000 companies who are on this journey. As a global market leader in this industry, we are excited to integrate FastNext’s portfolio of AI-based tools and solutions into our portfolio so that data is at the core of everything that our customers do to win in the digital age.”

“FastNext has managed to carve a niche for itself and has built a great reputation in the job seeking community. By combining FastNext’s recruiting tech products and Talent500’s capabilities, we are paving in a new era of AI led talent acquisition market and driving new levels of productivity. Through this acquisition, we will be able to leverage their resources and serve GCCs better. said Vikram Ahuja, Co-founder, Talent500 by ANSR

As GCC’s evolve to meet the current and future business needs, utilizing intelligent technologies like AI and data analytics across every aspect of their operations will be crucial. Further, to ensure these operations run successfully a working environment which supports and compliments such requirements is imperative. ANSR with Workspace, provides a holistic and fully managed office space solution, to help businesses accelerate technological innovations. It integrates data intelligence into space utilization thus creating safer and more efficient workplace. Overall, ANSR’s end-to-end AI and analytics-based solutions will enable companies maximize capacity and capability arbitrage to optimize return on their GCC investments.

