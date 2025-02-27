APAC companies committed to scaling AI, but only 1% report being fully prepared to anticipate and mitigate AI risks

Accenture found that companies across APAC including India are accelerating AI adoption to drive productivity and revenue growth, and 9 out of 10 organisations plan to use agentic AI models in the next three years. However, organisations are yet to operationalise the responsible AI capabilities that are needed to scale AI and realise its full potential, and only 1% of organisations report being prepared them for the risks related to compliance, privacy and data among other AI risks.

These findings, which are part of a study by Accenture, assessed organisational and operational maturity as key parameters of responsible AI maturity across companies globally.

Key findings from the Accenture study

State of responsible AI among APAC companies:

Recognised as a growth driver: 48% of APAC companies see responsible AI as a strategic tool for AI-related revenue growth.

Imbalance of organisational vs. operational maturity: The APAC region is ahead of the other regions surveyed in terms of organisational maturity (78%) but lacks the corresponding operational maturity (10%).

Surpassing global counterparts in collective maturity: 19% of APAC companies reported being on the right path in terms of both organisational maturity and operational maturity compared to 15% globally.

5X increase in companies making significant investments in responsible AI, from 10% to 50% in the next two years.

Data & privacy tops AI-related risks: 57% of APAC companies cite privacy and data governance as the top-rated risk, followed by security which is cited by 53%.

Recommendations for APAC CXOs

Establish AI governance and principles – Define responsible AI principles with clear accountability for design, deployment, and usage. Conduct AI risk assessments – Evaluate AI risks, including fairness, transparency, accuracy, and human impact, using structured assessments. Enable systemic responsible AI testing – Perform ongoing AI testing for fairness, explainability, and safety, ensuring risk mitigation measures are in place. Implement ongoing monitoring and compliance – Establish real-time AI monitoring systems and execute mitigation and compliance actions. Address workforce impact, sustainability, privacy, and security – Ensure AI aligns with ethical and regulatory standards through cross-functional collaboration to address workforce impact, compliance with laws, sustainability, privacy/ security programs across the enterprise.

“As businesses across APAC deal with change and disruption, they recognise that success lies in embracing flexibility and finding new sources of efficiency and growth by using technology. They have increased their investments in AI, but the majority are finding it difficult to extract the right value from this investment. To effectively scale AI, particularly generative and agentic AI, businesses need to invest in building trust among their people and their customers, ensure they have the right data foundation, and operationalise responsible AI. That’s the only way of creating long term, sustainable value,” said Ryoji Sekido, Co-CEO of APAC and CEO of Asia Oceania, Accenture

Saurabh Kumar Sahu, MD and Lead for India Business, Accenture said, “As businesses in India increasingly embrace AI and generative AI, the importance of responsible AI adoption cannot be overstated. Ensuring human-centred, fair, safe, and sustainable AI is crucial for building trust and driving the right outcomes. The Government’s IndiaAI mission is a strategic step in this direction. For India to emerge as a global leader in AI, all stakeholders must collectively focus on three essential pillars – responsible AI development and deployment across the entire value chain, skilling at scale, and wide scale adoption.”