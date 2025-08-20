Apexon and Aisera Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Agentic AI Solutions for Enterprises

Apexon announced a strategic partnership with Aisera. Together, the two companies are launching a unified AI agent solution that helps enterprises accelerate the move to autonomous operations by combining Apexon’s deep capabilities in data transformation with Aisera’s agentic AI platform

This collaboration is designed to help organisations break free from fragmented, reactive workflows and adopt intelligent, autonomous agents that proactively act on real-time data, orchestrate multi-step processes, and drive tangible business outcomes across IT and business operations.

The partnership will initially focus on high-impact sectors such as high tech, insurance, claims management, and energy and utilities, where intelligent automation and data-driven operations can unlock significant operational value and accelerate digital transformation.

Advertisement

Apexon brings to the partnership decades of expertise in modernising enterprise data ecosystems, enabling seamless integration across legacy and cloud environments, optimising data pipelines, and ensuring AI-ready data availability at scale. Its capabilities in platform engineering and architecture design support scalable deployment of agentic systems, while its integration accelerators and domain-specific frameworks enable rapid implementation across industries.

This partnership follows Apexon’s recent launch of AgentRise, its next-generation platform for building intelligent enterprises. AgentRise is designed to embed agentic AI across the digital core—delivering industry-specific intelligent agents that are deeply integrated into enterprise systems, data, and workflows to drive autonomous decision-making and meaningful business outcomes.

Aisera’s agentic AI platform brings advanced AIOps and AI Service Management capabilities, including real-time telemetry, predictive remediation, and end-to-end service request automation. With pre-built connectors to systems like ServiceNow, Jira, and BMC, Aisera’s AI agents enable rapid deployment and immediate business impact, reducing ticket volumes, improving service efficiency, and enhancing employee experience.

“Our partnership with Aisera is grounded in a shared vision to help enterprises realise the full potential of Generative AI and Agentic AI in their journey to become Intelligent Enterprises,” said Mukund Kalmanker, Global Head – Data, Analytics and AI Practice, Apexon. “By integrating our strengths—Aisera’s intelligent automation and Apexon’s depth in Data and AI engineering—we’re empowering organisations to move beyond experimentation and achieve enterprise-wide impact, where intelligent agents autonomously make decisions, orchestrate complex processes, and deliver measurable business value.”

“Partnering with Apexon allows us to extend the reach of Aisera’s platform into new enterprise segments with a strong foundation of enterprise-grade data readiness,” said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO, Aisera. “Together, we’re enabling customers to move beyond basic automation toward true Agentic AI solutions—ones that are proactive,adaptive, and context-aware.”