Apexon ties up with LambdaTest to boost its digital experience testing

Apexon announced a strategic technology partnership to deploy cloud-based quality engineering and assurance solutions. The collaboration will enable enterprise clients to accelerate time-to-market, improve user experience, and lower operational costs by building increased automation, agility, and security into their DevOps lifecycles.

The partnership brings together Apexon’s wide-ranging digital engineering expertise in industries such as healthcare, financial services, automotive, high tech and telecom, and retail, with LambdaTest’s HyperExecute platform, which provides blazing-fast, intelligent, end-to-end test execution and orchestration.

LambdaTest’s HyperExecute platform complements Apexon’s existing digital assurance capabilities enabling customers to run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at incredible speeds. By cutting down on quality assurance time, the partnership will help developers build software faster. Apexon will also leverage LambdaTest’s enhanced web and mobile testing solution which works across 3,000 combinations of browsers, operating systems, and mobile devices.

“Collaborating with LambdaTest enables us to accelerate fast, frictionless digital assurance to enterprises in critical, highly regulated industries such as healthcare, life sciences, and financial services,” commented Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer, Apexon. “In these segments, imperatives like agility and speed need to be balanced against very real concerns around data privacy and other compliance requirements. The partnership aligns with our core vision to help companies advance their business initiatives and deliver human-centric digital experiences that delight and engage users.”

“We are delighted to partner with Apexon. In today’s hyper-competitive digital delivery environment, test execution remains one of the biggest bottlenecks in the CI/CD process.” said Maneesh Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, LambdaTest. “This partnership is another key milestone in LambdaTest’s mission to create an ecosystem that will enable continuous testing for enterprises in their digital transformation journey. We look forward to combining Apexon’s digital assurance expertise with the power of LambdaTest’s testing cloud to deliver best-in-class digital experiences for our customers.”