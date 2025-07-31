Apexon unveils AgentRise, an Agentic AI platform for intelligent enterprises

Apexon unveiled AgentRise, a platform that accelerates the shift to AI-native operations by embedding Agentic AI across business functions and decision ecosystems. The platform will deliver context-aware AI agents customised for industry-specific processes and deeply woven into the underlying fabric of their organisation.

AgentRise is a composable, enterprise-ready platform that combines Apexon’s proprietary intelligence models, domain-specific decisioning frameworks, and reusable assets with trusted third-party technologies. With built-in accelerators that reduce time-to-value and embedded guardrails for security, governance, and responsible AI adoption, it offers a scalable foundation for enterprises to confidently build and manage agent-powered operations that drive growth and efficiency.

Designed for continuous, agent-led evolution, AgentRise empowers organisations to embed autonomous agents across critical workflows. By deploying AgentRise, Apexon is driving measurable outcomes for our clients, including cutting processing time by up to 40%, reducing workloads by 30%, and enhancing accuracy across critical operations.

Structured to scale: AgentRise capabilities

AgentRise supports the full lifecycle of Agentic AI adoption through two strategic pillars: Agentic Readiness and Adoption at Scale.

Agentic Readiness establishes the foundation for secure, responsible AI, through governance frameworks, clean and contextualised data, and cloud-agnostic infrastructure. Adoption at Scale focuses on identifying high-impact use cases, redesigning workflows to be agentic-native, and preparing teams to work seamlessly with AI agents. Together, these pillars ensure that enterprises not only adopt AI, but do so with precision, purpose, and long-term value in mind.

Apexon has consistently led the charge in applying AI, GenAI, and Agentic AI to solve real business challenges, well ahead of the market hype. Recently, the company has been recognised as an ‘Emerging Leader’ in the Emerging Market Quadrant of the 2025 Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services.

According to Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services, “Emerging Leaders typically possess visibility within the market as well as both strong features and future potential. Their size and financial strength enable them to remain viable in a fast-moving and evolving market. Emerging Leaders typically respond to a wide market audience by supporting broad market requirements.”

“AgentRise is Apexon’s blueprint for building intelligent enterprises,” said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, CEO of Apexon. “To unlock AI’s full potential, businesses need scalable, secure, and deeply embedded intelligence. With AgentRise, we combine domain expertise, engineering precision, and a trusted architecture to help clients accelerate time-to-value, improve efficiency, deliver personalised experiences, and unlock new growth. This is a pivotal step in how we’re reimagining value creation in an AI-first world. We believe that our recognition as an Emerging Leader in the Gartner Emerging Market Quadrant for Generative AI Consulting and Implementation Services reinforces the strength of our engineering-led approach to AI.”