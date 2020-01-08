AppsTec to be dMACQ’s exclusive channel partner in UAE and Saudi Arabia

AppsTec and dMACQ have announced their partnership for the UAE and the KSA markets where Appstec will be the exclusive channel partner for dMACQ’s products and services. AppsTec will provide end-to-end support to customers in UAE and KSA for all dMACQ products and services.

AppsTec has its regional office for the Middle East market based out of UAE and offshore development centers in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in India. AppsTec’s portfolio encompasses a wide range of services spanning across Oracle EBS/Fusion, Microsoft services, application development, and custom solution and technologies.

dMACQ has more than 150 customers including several blue-chips in India and overseas. dMACQ is a startup recognised by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion of Government of India.

“AppsTec was seeking partnership with a DMS solution provider company who had a technologically advanced product, a team that is fully dedicated towards further developing the product and ready to provide best customer service. We truly feel dMACQ possesses these attributes and some more which gives us the confidence and comfort to promote dMACQ solutions to the UAE and KSA markets,” said Ramana Kallepalli, Managing Director of AppsTec.

“We are excited by the prospect of selling our products and services in UAE and KSA markets and we found an ideal partner in AppsTec; not only are they an established player in the market, they are also an energetic team who we feel are highly competent to be our exclusive channel partner,” said Srikant Krishnan, Managing Director of dMACQ.