Aprecomm Expands its Broadband Device Ecosystem and Targets New Markets Through a Strategic Partnership with Netlink

Aprecomm, the intuitive network and customer experience platform provider, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Netlink (www.netlinkict.com), one of the largest manufacturers of broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) and a key supplier to the Asian and African markets.

The partnership agreement includes the integration of Aprecomm’s software across Netlink’s range of broadband CPE devices, including Wi-Fi 7 gateways, routers, and extenders. Netlink will also re-sell Aprecomm’s customer experience applications to its service provider customers to create better online experiences for homes and businesses. In addition to serving both companies’ home market, India, the partnership will target business development in Africa, a developing market that is particularly suited to Aprecomm’s cost-effective and cloud-based model.

“We’re excited to partner with Netlink and immediately widen the geographic availability of our customer experience products,” said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. “Both of our solutions have been home-grown in India, a market that is attuned to a high-tech and cost-effective approach. This blend is perfectly suited for emerging markets, such as Africa, where improving the digital infrastructure and customer experience is a high priority for many government organisations.”

The partnership adds immediate value to Netlink’s offering enabling it to capitalise on the growing trend of service providers putting customer experience right at the top of their agendas. Netlink’s CPE devices will offer out-of-the-box access to Aprecomm’s cloud services reducing deployment friction and speeding up time to market.

“Consumers demand the best possible online experience wherever they are in the world,” said Saiko Thomas, CEO of Netlink. “This means that service providers can no longer see customer experience as an optional extra. It is a given. In taking this important step we’ve immediately enhanced our hardware offering by partnering with a company that has demonstrated continued innovation and leadership in the space and amassed over 45 service provider customers in a very short space of time.”

Serving both residential and business subscribers, Aprecomm’s CX suite helps broadband service providers transform their approaches to connectivity, ensuring that consumers can enjoy online experiences without wasting time managing their WiFi networks. By using sophisticated artificial intelligence—including a unique quality of experience algorithm—Aprecomm is paving the way to intuitive zero-touch networks by taking a self-optimiing and self-healing approach to managed WiFi, tuning the network to the unique needs of each user and the application they are using.

On the back end, Aprecomm’s advanced analytics and automated support tools provide access to real-time data enabling service providers to monitor end-to-end network performance—on both the access and customer premises sides of the network—to predict and resolve problems before they reach the subscriber. Its CX suite is field-proven to increase subscriber satisfaction and reduce operational costs—service providers have seen multiple improvements across 100% of their networks such as a 62% reduction in truck rolls, a 35% improvement in first-call resolutions and a 30% reduction in call resolution times.