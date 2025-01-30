Aptech unveils Creval, a generative AI-powered evaluation tool designed for visual arts

Aptech Limited has recently introduced “Creval” – an AI-powered creative evaluation tool that combines generative AI with human expertise to evaluate visual creatives in real-time. Creval is designed to protect a creative professional’s artwork using Amazon Bedrock capabilities of model choice, customisation, security, privacy, and safety guardrails. Creval marks a significant step forward in the integration of generative AI within the education and the creative arts industries. Creval is available for creative professionals and aspiring artists across the globe.

In a world driven by creativity, artists in the media and entertainment industry are constantly seeking tools to refine their craft and produce top-tier work. Addressing this need, Creval is a generative AI-powered tool that provides specific and comprehensive feedback, detailed analyses, actionable insights and a composite score. Creval assesses a variety of visual arts including Animation, 3D, Graphics, Photography, and much more.

This tool represents a significant advancement in how creative works can be assessed, enabling skill enhancement at an unprecedented scale and in a standardised manner. This is the first time that an advanced generative AI-driven evaluation system has been implemented in the AVGC-XR education, training, and skill-building industry.

Key features of Creval

Comprehensive evaluations

Creval dives deep into the analysis of submitted artwork, offering precise and insightful evaluations tailored to the unique demands of animation, VFX, gaming, and digital design.

2. Supportive feedback

Artists receive tips, and feedback aimed at enhancing their creative skills. The feedback emphasises growth and improvement, making it an indispensable tool for both learners and professionals.

3. Detailed reports

Creval generates downloadable reports that serve as a ready reckoner for artists. These reports are designed to provide clear, actionable insights, making them valuable for refining current projects or guiding future ones.

4. Accessible as an e-commerce platform

Creval is accessible and available for students of Aptech Limited and its training brands as well as externally to any creative professionals, aspirants and individuals looking to make a mark in the creative industry.

5. Your art’s digital guardian

Amazon Bedrock allows responsible AI usage through configuration for content filtering, protects user privacy by processing data in isolated environments, and ensures that user input and model outputs are not shared with any foundation model (FM) providers to train their models.

Creval’s user-friendly workflow ensures a seamless experience from start to end.

Access the platform : Users log in via Creval’s intuitive web-based platform. Enter details : Users personalise the experience by entering relevant information. Purchase credits : Users buy evaluation credits tailored to their specific needs. Upload artwork : Users submit their creative work for analysis. Review results : Users access a comprehensive evaluation report with a score, insights and feedback.

Each step has been carefully designed to minimise effort while maximising impact, ensuring a smooth journey for artists seeking growth.

Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail Business, Aptech Limited, said, “Creval is another milestone in our journey of using the power of generative AI to revolutionise education and training and setting a new benchmark for creative learning in India. By harnessing the power of generative AI from Amazon Bedrock’s capabilities, we’re equipping our students with tools to excel in their fields by offering them a standardised and interactive feedback mechanism. Creval isn’t just an evaluation platform; it’s a personal mentor for every aspiring artist and creative professional. The new Creval product aligns with Aptech’s commitment to unleash generative AI’s potential in preparing students and aspirants for every possible future. We believe this innovation will empower students and aspirants to refine their craft like never before, providing them with valuable insights and guidance throughout their learning journey.”

Speaking on this announcement, Mr. Kanishka Agiwal, Head – Service Lines, Public Sector, AWS India Private Limited said, “Generative AI is a powerful technology that is reinventing customer experiences, enhancing productivity, and accelerating innovation. By powering Creval with Amazon Bedrock, Aptech and its training brands are re-imagining how generative AI can boost ideation and productivity in the creative arts field, and enabling educators and students to work smarter and faster. Amazon Bedrock offers a choice of industry leading foundation models and built-in features for responsible AI, enabling Creval’s users to develop artwork creatively, while protecting their intellectual property. This is an exciting example of how generative AI can augment human skills and potential.”