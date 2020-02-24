Arcserve conducts customised hands-on training session for 25 key SI partners in NCR region

Read Article

The world’s most experienced data protection provider, Arcserve, LLC, recently conducted a product training session for VAR and SI partners. This gathering brought together all the partners, technology experts and a team of trainers from Arcserve. The session was aimed to offer hands-on experience for the partners to help them understand the robustness, ease to implement & usage of Arcserve’s data protection and business continuity solutions.

Arcserve organized a productive and insightful training session for the key partners. The session started with the partners and Arcserve team exchanging thoughts on the latest trends and developments driving the data protection and security market in India. The awareness session was followed by an educational, hands on technical session on Arcserve’s flagship products, namely Arcserve Appliance, Arcserve Continuous Availability and Arcserve Live Migration.

Nikhil Korgaonkar, Regional Director – India & SAARC at Arcserve said, “It was good to have our key partners under one roof. It was interesting to share technical details of our core products, our Partner road show conducted in September 2019 had generated a great excitement among our partners who had learned the new developments in our product line. This was a follow up session, where we had set up a virtual lab and provided all of the participants’ equipment to get hands on solutions experience. We are really excited with the response to the sessions; I would like to thank all the partners and look forward to many more successful years together.”

Santosh Jumani, Pre- Sales Consultant, Arcserve highlighted the importance of “data intense” technologies in the coming years and how Arcserve products can safeguard data. He continued highlighting about Arcserve Appliances, all in one single platform, which streamlines working environment to protect data and system backups from ransomware and other attacks. The Arcserve Continuous Availability solution focuses on high application availability, keeping the business fully functional during unplanned disruptions. Whereas, Arcserve’s Live Migration solution helps businesses in transferring data, applications and any workloads to the cloud with ease. Mr. Jumani concluded the session with the technical and distinctive benefits of choosing Arcserve products over others.

Highlighting the proactive engagements with partners, Korgaonkar added, “Conducting events, roadshows, webinars, and hands-on training, gives us opportunity to connect with partners more closely and help them to take a deep dive and understand our technology. Our channel programs have been extremely lucrative and serve as a platform to understand the challenges our partners face in the digital era. In return, we help them overcome complex challenges confidently.”

Arpit Trivedi, National Manager, Backup & Security at SoftwareONE India said, “We are glad to be a part of this training session. It was fruitful to interact and understand different technical aspects of Arcserve products present in the market. This kind of platforms helps partners like us, to be aware and updated on different technologies coming in. Overall, the session was incisive and we thank Arcserve for hosting us.”

Pankaj Kumar, Technical Specialist, Team Computers Pvt. Ltd. “Arcserve channel programs are highly lucrative. Attending these kinds of events help us to gain technical insights on Arcserve products and how they can bring in change when it comes to handling, managing or accessing the valuable asset of any organization ‘data’. And Arcserve is the most experienced data protection provider to understand the value of data and protect it in every possible way.”