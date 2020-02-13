Arcserve exhibits Unified Data Protection Suite for Stock Brokers

Read Article

Arcserve, LLC, has recently participated in the ANMI Stocktech event held at the BSE International Convention Hall, Mumbai. Arcserve exhibited its industry-rich Unified Data Protection (UDP) suite for stock brokering community. AMNI was established in 1996 is a PAN India body, compromising of around 900 active stockbrokers who are trading members of NSE, BSE, and MSE. Stocktech event offers a significant platform to showcase cutting-edge technology solutions for the stockbroking community. This year, ANMI Stocktech event witnessed a huge number of attendees, including IT leaders, C – level executives and decision-makers from the Indian financial and trading industry.

An increase in the financial and online trading activities over digital platforms intensified the risk of protecting the valuable investor information which is abundantly exposed to cyber threats. There is a copious amount of sensitive investor data and account information out in cyberspace. Arcserve’s UDP Appliance offers a holistic approach to IT resilience by offering every data protection capability a company needs while eliminating the complexities of managing their data protection processes. Arcserve’s UDP was developed by the most experienced teams among the data protection industry, aiming to deliver a consumer-grade user experience. With its robust capabilities, IT teams can manage the data with a few clicks on a single interface from anywhere in the world.

Arcserve received a 150 plus footfall at the stall. Speaking at the event, Mr. Nikhil Korgaonkar, Regional Director – India & SAARC at Arcserve said, “The past two decades witnessed an exponential increase in online trading. The advent of digital technologies, digital platforms and digital applications has not only created a spike in the trading volume but also in investor data and account information out in cyberspace. This sensitive & critical data explosion maximizes the risk of cyber attacks, data loss and widens data threat landscape.”

He further added, “To mitigate these risks, Arcserve has come up with the range of data protection solutions. Arcserve’s 9000 series Appliances is the first & only means to neutralize ransomware attacks combined with Sophos Intercept X and deliver effective disaster recovery (DR) solutions. With Arcserve UDP, the trading community can safeguard their business-critical investor data in real-time.”

Sumeet Jansari, Account Manager at Arcserve said, “The highlight was the brainstorming session on the extensiveness of digitization in the stockbroking industry. The event helped us in understanding the ever-changing demands of the industry and how we can customize our offerings as per industry requirements. Overall, AMNI offered a great medium for networking.”

Parwinder Singh, Principal Consultant – India West Region at Arcserve said, “At Arcserve provided inside glimpse to the stockbroking community on how data can be secured from cyber-attacks by deploying Arcserve’s latest UDP platform and restore their business-critical data on demand to the platform of their choice.”