Arctic Wolf announced that the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform and its portfolio of solutions are driving strong global momentum which we believe is fueled by innovation, customer success, and partner growth. Over the past year, the company has made significant investments in its AI-powered Aurora Platform most notably with the launch of Aurora Endpoint Security introducing new capabilities and features designed to deliver measurable security outcomes for customers while helping partners unlock new revenue streams and deliver greater value.

“The Aurora Platform was built to meet the growing demand from customers and partners for a unified, AI-powered approach to security operations that delivers outcomes that we feel truly make a difference,” said Nick Schneider, president and CEO of Arctic Wolf. “We believe that in just six months, Aurora Endpoint Security has become a cornerstone of that vision helping customers strengthen their defenses, enabling partners to deliver greater value, and proving that continuous innovation across our platform drives measurable results on the path to ending cyber risk.”

Protecting and Delighting Over 10,000 Customers Around the Globe

We believe that Arctic Wolf’s commitment to delivering outcomes for customers is reflected in its customer satisfaction scores across the markets that the Aurora Platform is currently listed in. We also believe that the latest Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer reports mentioned below highlight our overall success, with Arctic Wolf receiving the highest willingness-to-recommend score in four key security markets, which include:

Arctic Wolf being the only vendor that rceived a 10 percent willingness-to-recommend score in the May 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, based on 44 reviews as of January 31, 2025.

Arctic Wolf receiving a Customer’s Choice Distinction in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response, with a 98 percent willingness-to-recommend score based on 251 reviews as of September 2024.

Arctic Wolf being the only vendor that received a five star overall rating and a 100 willingness to recommend score from customers in the July 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Vulnerability Assessment, based on 38 reviews as of April 30, 2025.

Arctic Wolf receiving a 100 percent willingness to recommend score in the December 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, based on 51 reviews as of October 31, 2024.

Partner Ecosystem Driving Global Momentum

Arctic Wolf’s platform approach has fueled strong global growth across its partner ecosystem. Over the past year, the company has expanded its channel network by more than 50 percent, including nearly 90 percent growth in EMEA and 140 percent growth in ANZ, alongside the addition of new insurance broker partners. This momentum has also earned industry recognition, with the Aurora Platform winning CRN’s 2024 Product of the Year in the security operations platform category, sweeping all three subcategories: Technology, Revenue and Profit, and Customer Need.

“With Arctic Wolf’s Aurora Platform, we deliver unmatched cybersecurity outcomes through its open architecture and comprehensive portfolio,” said Tony Petcou, vice president of cybersecurity sales, Pellera Technologies.fz

“By integrating effortlessly with our tools, it enhances our ability to protect customers and fuels opportunities for collaborative success.”