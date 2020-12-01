Array AG Series SSL VPN Appliances gets ICSA Labs Certified

Read Article

Array Networks, the network functions platform company, today announced that the AG Series SSL VPN Appliances (vxAG on AVX7800) has earned the ICSA Labs SSL-TLS VPN 4.0 Certification. The vxAG virtual secure access gateway runs on Array’s Network Functions Platform as well as virtualized servers and industry-standard hypervisors to flexibly enable on-demand, full-featured secure access for users whenever and wherever needed.

ICSA Labs SSL-TLS VPN testing confirms that AG Series SSL VPN Appliances properly implement TLS with strong cipher suite support while providing certificate management and validation. Additionally, they include proper authentication and authorization, session control and secure operation in either a Reverse Web Proxy or Layer 3 VPN mode.

“ICSA Labs that began with the mission to increase awareness of the need for computer security and to provide education about various security products and technologies is today one of most respected security technology testing organizations that offers independent validation of SSL-TLS conformance and efficacy. Enterprises worldwide rely on ICSA Labs to set and apply objective testing and certification criteria for measuring product compliance and performance. While the testing for the SSL-TLS VPN 4.0 Certification was performed only on the vxAG (on AVX7800), the certification extends beyond to include the other members of the Array AG Series SSL VPN Appliances and Array AVX Series Network Functions Platform family. ICSA Labs’ clients benefit by working closely with technical analysts, leveraging criteria for product development, accessing research and participating in consortia, all with the objective of contributing to improved products that benefit customers and the security ecosystem,” said Shibu Paul, Vice President – International at Array Networks.

ICSA Labs, an independent division of Verizon, develops and performs comprehensive, unbiased, third-party security certification testing. ICSA Labs tested the vxAG virtual appliance running on Array Networks’ AVX7800 hardware. vxAG indicates that the virtual appliance runs on other hypervisors. The SSL-TLS Certification Criteria, version 4.0 is certification criteria for products that implement SSL-TLS for data confidentiality, authentication and integrity assurance for internetwork transactions. ICSA Labs tests SSL-TLS products against a standard yet evolving set of criteria. The SSL-TLS Certification Criteria is composed of both functional and assurance requirements. The criteria requirements define an industry-accepted standard that all products claiming to have SSL-TLS capabilities must attain. ICSA Labs certification helps enterprises, service providers and government agencies identify and evaluate security solutions with confidence

Array’s scalable secure access gateway centralizes control over access to applications, desktops, files, networks and websites from a broad range of remote and mobile devices providing secure connectivity, end-point and server-side security and application-level AAA policies on a per-user basis. AG Series physical and virtual appliances are deployed at the network perimeter or in front of business-critical resources to provide secure remote and mobile access for employees, guests, partners and other communities of interest.

Array’s secure access gateways are ideal for consolidating remote and mobile access on a single robust platform to provide end-users with a consistent login experience ensure consistent access policies and minimize potential attack vectors. Each Array SSL VPN shares a comprehensive secure access feature set, right-sized seat license packs and an option for low-cost business continuity contingency licenses. The AG Series SSL VPN appliances are ideal for enterprises that need to support multiple communities of interest as well as service providers that need to provide remote access to globally dispersed data centers.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]