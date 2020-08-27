Array Networks joins the ‘Make in India’ initiative by Manufacturing their products locally

Read Article

Array Networks has announced their undertaking into the production of hardware and software products reinforcing its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Array had broached about the company’s plan to go beyond application delivery and launch its security product this year and the plan is now a reality, where the Company will be focusing on producing Networking & Security products.

“Array’s operation in India is one of the top contributors to the company’s overall global growth. The large percentage of this impressive growth has come from the Government, BFSI, aviation, entertainment and education verticals. With the Government as our key customer, we believe that the customers’ confidence will increase with our commitment towards the Make in India initiative. As the government is now focused on digitization and cyber security, the network and security products produced in India will receive a major boost,” said Shibu Paul, Vice President – International Sales at Array Networks.

The product manufacturing unit has been set up in Bengaluru and is expected to generate employment in India. As the hardware products being produced are for Networking and Security, it will benefit the PSUs, state and central government agencies, and the defense sector. In the coming years, Array Networks will continue to design cutting-edge solutions for Enterprise and Government customers and join the government’s Make in India bandwagon.

India is a Key Market for Array Networks

India is one of the fastest-growing regions for Array Networks and has good growth momentum. Array has considered India to be one of the key focus markets and growth engines. With the country’s excellent talent pool for software development, R&D and support, the company is providing a huge opportunity for the local workforce through this initiative. Array has the advantage of being the first mover in this product segment that will aid in creating and delivering value to all stakeholders.

