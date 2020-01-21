Array Networks launches its first ‘Make in India’ product

Array Networks has announced the launch of its first ‘Make in India’ product. Amplifier was designed and developed in the Array Center for Technology Innovation (ACTI), a product innovation and design center located in Bangalore. Amplifier is a direct product of R&D investments made by the company in 2019; with continued focus and investment, Array aims to further expand its product line and its fast-growing footprint in the Indian subcontinent.

Reinforcing its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the company designed and created Amplifier entirely in-house at ACTI. Amplifier is a new and futuristic load generating system that conducts performance tests and enables testing of networking devices in terms of stress, scalability and throughput, transactions, and many other system attributes.

Michael Zhao, President & CEO of Array Networks, Inc. appeared before the press in the capital to make these announcements. Expressing his optimism and confidence in the Indian market and enthusiasm for the company’s recent growth in the region, Michael Zhao said, “India has been the best performing market for us. Under the leadership of Shibu Paul, we have maintained an enviable consistent growth and now we stand at second position in the Indian ADC market. Our investments will further ensure that we have very strong and secure process, policies and technologies in place to ensure the best quality products and service delivery for our customers.”

BFSI and Government Propels Array India

With consistent growth and commitment towards the India region, 2019 was a very rewarding year for Array Networks. With 40% YoY growth and a CAGR of 37% across the past 5 years, Array’s operation in India is one of the top contributors to the company’s overall global growth. The large percentage of this impressive growth came from the government, BFSI, aviation, entertainment and education verticals. Array’s WAF and SSL Intercept are the two flagship products that gained traction across all the verticals, especially BFSI and government, ensuring 100% growth with three-fold increase in the number of customers, which added significantly to overall revenue growth.

45% increase in Skilled Manpower

The additional investment will further accelerate Array’s efforts in gaining superior market share in the fast-growing application security market. As part of an ongoing initiative, Array Networks aims to invest in manpower expansion by 45%. This will promote expansion to newer geographies, addition of newer technologies and collaborating with new partners. Continuing their commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Array is already designing and developing additional in-house products and innovations that enable secure delivery of applications to end-users.

“India is one of the fastest-growing regions for Array Networks and we are excited about our growth momentum. Last year, we were successful in generating 70% of our revenue from government and banks. With this new round of investment coming in, we are positioned to expand our product line and manpower in the region. The key to our continued success will remain in our ability to create a satisfied customer base by providing leading-edge technology solutions designed at our ACTI facility.” said Shibu Paul, Vice President International Sales of Array Networks, Inc.

In the coming years, Array Networks will continue to design cutting-edge solutions for global and local customers. The company is also planning to go beyond application delivery and will be launching its security product by April of 2020. Array Networks will be a one-stop solution for businesses looking for a whole new approach to security that creates smart, agile and more context-aware protection against sophisticated web-based threats.