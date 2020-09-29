Arrow PC Aides Remote Working with the Help of VMware’s Workspace ONE

Read Article

The year 2020 has been a roller coaster ride for everyone affecting not just day to day lives but even the way organizations operate and this has undergone a huge transformation, where cubicles and desktops have become redundant, and BYOD, remote working and virtual devices have become the reality. This is the time where users can be aided with Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to face the challenges of remote working. By definition, Virtual desktop infrastructure or VDI is a technology that refers to the use of virtual machines to provide and manage virtual desktops. VDI hosts desktop environments on a centralized server and deploys them to end-users on request. It means that a client machine connects to a remote server which provides a full operating system, software, storage and CPU cycles to handle all processing. This client can be just about anything: a purpose-built thin client, an outdated laptop, a web browser, even a mobile device. VMware’s Workspace ONE is a product which helps organizations in delivering and managing any application on any device, thus aiding in the remote working process.

“According to Technavio’s market research report, the VDI market is said to grow by $3.88bn during 2020-2024 with CAGR at 10%. This is the third consecutive year VMware has been named a Leader for Workspace ONE in Gartner’s market evaluation for unified endpoint management. With many organizations having to deal with privacy and security compliance in relation to their clients’ data, any hardware moving out of the office is a big no. With the need for work taking off immediately many relied on Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and VMware’s Workspace ONE allows users to integrate access control, application management and multi-platform endpoint management into a single platform and Arrow PC has helped many in achieving this transformation,” said Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network

VDI is still on the path of evolving and leveraging hosted and cloud models. One of the reasons why organizations started considering VDI is the lower costs enabled by centralized control which also includes the security and management benefits across both the remote desktop and the communications link enabling reduced risk factors. VMware’s Workspace ONE ruthlessly automates traditional onboarding, laptop and mobile device configuration and delivers real-time application lifecycle management that bridges between legacy enterprise client-server apps to the mobile-cloud era. It is the result of innovative integrations of VMware Identity Manager, AirWatch Enterprise Mobility Management Suite and Horizon Air now delivered through the Workspace ONE app to employees. While the standalone products remain available, many features are specific to the Workspace ONE product line.

Workspace ONE delivers engaging employee experience from onboarding to off boarding, virtual desktop and apps, UEM, secure and simple application access, intelligence across the digital workspace and it also simplifies zero trust security. Its features include industry-leading UEM, VDI and published applications, productivity and business results, productivity apps and services, managing entire device and app lifecycle, device-aware access management, intelligent insights and automation, and comprehensive digital workspace security.

In Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Unified Endpoint Management Tools report VMware Workspace ONE has received the highest product scores across three of the four defined use cases, which are, compliance-driven management, enterprise PC management and role-based device management. Workspace ONE platform has played key roles for companies in employee engagement, unified endpoint management, virtual desktop infrastructure, analytics, automation, data access and single sign-on. In the wake of the pandemic, companies are reconsidering the necessity of their employees conducting business on-site versus working remotely and VMware’s Workspace ONE has turned out to be their ideal solution.

