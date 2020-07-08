Arrow PC and Aruba address Edge Security challenges with Aruba ESP

Read Article

Arrow PC and Aruba Networks jointly announced a new solution – Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform). It is managed using Aruba Central, a cloud-native, microservices-based platform that provides the scalability and resiliency needed for mission-critical environments across the distributed edge. Aruba ESP also allows extensibility to third-party solutions.

According to IDC by 2025, 55 billion devices will be connected generating approximately 79.4ZB of data. With this huge volume of data expected to land at the Edge, today’s traditional network and the teams managing them, are struggling to keep up; visibility is taking a backseat as networks are bound by human capacity and experience.

“Enterprises successfully harness data by analyzing and acting on it in real-time, reveal valuable insights and deliver new services. It is critical for businesses to ensure that they have the right network foundation. In this era of data at the Edge, it’s clear that today’s network architecture needs to be AI-powered and predictive. This is where Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) comes to fore. Aruba ESP is the industry’s first AI-powered 6th sense platform designed to unify, automate, and secure the Edge. To help enterprise, Aruba ESP combines AIOps, Zero Trust Security and a Unified Infrastructure, with financial and consumption flexibility. Arrow PC has leveraged Aruba’s Edge solution to deliver edge to cloud secure connectivity,” said Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network Pvt Ltd.

Aruba ESP is designed from the ground up to deliver edge-to-cloud secure connectivity. It adapts to new threats by sharing information with other security platforms and dynamically adjusting policies to endpoints on the network. And by using ‘role-based access control’, centralized corporate policies will follow users and devices no matter how or where they connect.

Aruba ESP infrastructure can be implemented in both physical and virtual form. The central SaaS consumption model present in the Aruba ESP enables rapid deployment of solutions and provides unified management, AIOps, and security for wired, wireless, and SD-WAN operations across campus, branch, data center, and remote locations. The Aruba ESP focuses on 3 areas to build a network foundation.

1. AIOps- Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) is an umbrella term for the use of big data analytics, machine learning (ML) and other artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to automate the identification and resolution of common IT issues. Aruba ESP uses AI and ML, combined with 360° network and user-centric telemetry data capabilities to reveal network issues before it is noticed by users.

2. Zero Trust Security – Zero Trust Security refers to a security concept and threat model which no longer assumes that actors, systems or services operating from within the security perimeter should be automatically trusted. It verifies anything and everything trying to connect to its systems before granting access. Aruba ESP embraces the principles of Zero Trust using Aruba Dynamic Segmentation. This ensures the identity of an endpoint, enforcing the policies applied to those endpoints with an application-aware firewall.

3. Unified Infrastructure – Compared to other solutions that require up to five different platforms and interfaces, Aruba Central and Aruba ESP unify all network operations across wired, wireless, and WAN; branch, campus, data center, and remote worker locations-all under a single-pane-of-glass and platform. This capability allows administrators to eliminate the time-consuming and manual process of moving information from place to place or trying to correlate information across multiple views.

