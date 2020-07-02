Arrow PC and Dell Technologies introduce tailored solution for compact Data Centers

Read Article

In today’s data-centric world, enterprises need to tailor their IT infrastructure with the right compute, storage and connectivity to meet specific workload needs. Enterprises have their branches in major cities around the world and there is a need for data to be updated across all the units. Organizations are finding it challenging to manage the growing number of remote locations as more business-critical data moves to multiple edges and distributed IT sites.

“The increasing data volume in organizations has led to the data centers experiencing the need to have more space for data storage and data processing. Dell has a perfect solution for this issue. The data can be stored and processed in a compact ‘under the desk’ EMC PowerEdge VRTX. PowerEdge VRTX addresses the lack of space through the convergence of servers, storage and networking into a 5U rackable desk-side chassis with the capacity to support up to four server nodes. It also helps in computing power, sharing storage capacity, solving hardware disparity and acts as a highly attractive platform for a wide range of workloads in a broad spectrum of industries,” said Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network Pvt Ltd.

PowerEdge VRTX is a modular infrastructure solution that ensures ease of management and quiet acoustics so that the users can operate non-disruptively. It is built on scalable business architecture to continually optimize the capacity and performance of data centers with versatile, swappable components to ensure scalability.

This product is designed specifically for small offices and enterprise branch offices but is also versatile enough to be incorporated into a large data center. PowerEdge VRTX can take on a wide variety of assignments, from business-office applications to tier-1 back-end workloads. It matches server and storage-capacity requirements to the business requirement and easily expands with the increasing enterprise demands.

Being a compact data center, the PowerEdge VRTX is low maintenance and cost-effective. It includes features such as Fresh Air validated configurations and standard power options which helps in keeping the operating expenses in check. The unique features of Dell EMC PowerEdge VRTX are as follows:

Flexibility: Mixes and matches server sledges based on changing workloads with up to four hot-plug PowerEdge server nodes.

Easily add external storage: Connects up to four MD1200 (12x 3.5ʺ drives) or MD1220 (24x 2.5ʺ drives) disk arrays in redundant or capacity-based configurations.

Integrates networking: Uses the 10GbE or 1GbE internal switch module or an optional 1Gb Ethernet pass-through module.

With enterprises being aided by this ‘under your desk’ data center, there will be no worry of unprecedented demand for space and speed for the data load received.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com