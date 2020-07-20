Arrow PC Launches Dell’s EMC PowerScale for data storage

Read Article

Dell Titanium Partner – Arrow PC Network, an IT infrastructure services provider, has introduced DELL EMC PowerScale for storing and unlocking the potential of unstructured data storage in organizations. Dell EMC PowerScale is ideal to consolidate, store, manage, protect, and analyze unstructured data with a powerful platform that stays simple, for all sizes of the data environments. The solution will help its customers demystify the rising volumes of unstructured data.

“Dell EMC PowerScale helps its customers interpret the rising volumes of unstructured data. The solution has been designed to unlock the potential within the unstructured data and how unstructured data can be utilized and processed using PowerScale to further understand business results, increase business opportunities and anticipate the outcome. With PowerScale, enterprises can acquire the flexibility of a software-defined architecture with accelerated hardware innovations to utilize the value of data,” said Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director at Arrow PC Network – Dell Titanium Partner.

Industry reports indicate that worldwide data would surge to 175 ZB by 2025 and 80% of this data would be unstructured. New channels of networking, coupled with the emergence of user-generated data, have boosted data growth even further. Unstructured data is information that does not have a pre-defined data model or that which is not organized in a pre-defined manner, hence is deemed unfit for mainstream relation database. Images, audio, video, texts are some forms of unstructured data. As unstructured data cannot be stored in a traditional format, analyzing or searching this data will be difficult, resulting in a huge amount of data getting wasted.

PowerScale combines the right blend of performance and capacity for a wide range of workload, including home directories, archiving, in-place data analytics, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and a wide range of high-performance computing applications. The experience of PowerScale is the same across the edge, core or even cloud. Its scale-out products include all-flash nodes, hybrid nodes and archive nodes providing multi-protocol data access, simplified data and storage management. Cloud IQ in PowerScale proactively manages storage units, its performance and health. DataIQ discovers, understands, and acts on any data within PowerScale and beyond object-file, third party storage and cloud. Additionally, the storage system is powerful yet simple to install, manage and scale to virtually any size.

As per Forrester TEI Report, the Dell EMC product speeds up the data lifecycle, adds value for businesses, saves $15.3 million with future-proof scale-out architecture provisioning capacity and increases performance from 500TB/admin to 5PB/admin. Dell EMC PowerScale helps unlock the potential within the unstructured data. And all this is achieved with neither over-provisioning nor forklift upgrades.

