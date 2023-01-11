Aruba-HPE chosen as leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and WLAN Infrastructure Report

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced that yet again, HPE (Aruba) has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant in Gartner Inc.’s latest “Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure.” 1 Additionally, in the Gartner companion report “Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure,” Aruba scored among the three highest scoring vendors across all five Use Cases, with the highest scores achieved for Remote Branch Office and WLAN-Only Refresh/New Build Use Cases.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure is available here and the Critical Capabilities report is available here.

For customers looking to accelerate digital transformation projects, replace older infrastructure and enhance their network security posture, Aruba was evaluated and recognized as a Magic Quadrant Leader for both the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. We believe this recognition demonstrates the strength of the AI-powered Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) architecture, which includes:

-Aruba Central, our industry-leading cloud-native solution for unified wired, wireless, and SD-WAN management

-An extensive portfolio of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E Certified APs and intelligent switches for data center, campus, branch, and remote work environments

-Secure Zero Trust and SASE solutions that extend from the cloud to the campus to the home

-Built-in network and security AIOps features that leverage a large and diversified data lake to enhance the user experience while driving up IT efficiency and network performance

-Flexible Network as a Service acquisition, deployment and management model that provides customers the agility to achieve innovative business results within their time, resource, and budget constraints

In the companion Critical Capabilities report, Gartner positioned Aruba among the three highest-scoring vendors for each of the following five Use Cases: Unified Wired and WLAN Access, Hands-Off NetOps, Remote Branch Office, Wired-Only Refresh/New Build, and WLAN-Only Refresh/New Build.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader for the 17th time in enterprise wired and wireless LAN infrastructure and are thrilled with the results of the Critical Capabilities report,” said David Hughes, chief product and technology officer for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “We believe our track record of innovation and commitment to customers is why we continue to be recognized as a Leader which leads to enterprises recognizing the business benefits of Aruba’s AI-powered solutions and NaaS model for delivering long-term value.”

Earlier this year, Gartner also recognized HPE (Aruba) as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, 2 marking the fifth year in a row that HPE (Aruba) has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant.