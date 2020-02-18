Aruba introduces simple, secure Wi-Fi designed for small businesses and SOHO users

Read Article

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has announced Aruba Instant On, a new family of secure wireless solutions designed to address the current and future needs of small businesses and SOHO (small office / home office) users. With models designed for indoor, outdoor, and hospitality or SOHO environments there’s an option that meets any need.

The Aruba Instant On is designed keeping in mind the users and the current connectivity woes in India. It’s simple to set up and ensures high performance Wi-Fi access without compromising on security. Aruba Instant On access points (APs) are designed to give you more than today’s consumer grade Wi-Fi router. Built-in security, traffic segmentation per network and the ability to add multiple APs in a single network means you get a fast and secure connection, whether indoors or out.

The Instant On family will include indoor / outdoor and Desktop hospitality Wi-Fi APs designed to deliver secure, high-speed wireless connectivity with hassle-free set-up and management, all with the quality, performance and exceptional support that customers expect from Aruba.

Santanu Ghose, Director-India, HPE Aruba said, “When life centres around the Wi-Fi, you definetly need to have best in class wireless access point. One that enlivens your experiences of content consumption and communication, one that is intelligent yet simple certainly is Aruba Instant On!”

Amol Mitra, Vice President & General Manager, Worldwide Small and Medium Business, HPE Aruba said, “Aruba is leveraging its extensive experience in enterprise networking to capitalize on the large small and medium addressable market in India. SMB customers are looking for simple, secure and smart wireless connectivity for their businesses at an affordable price and this is what the Aruba Instant On portfolio will offer to customers.”

Raunak Jagasia, Director, Savex Technologies said, “Savex cherishes the partnership with Aruba and I am sure with Instant On the bond is going to strengthen further. Instant On is definitely an outcome of a thought which will fulfil the need of the SOHO, SMB and household requirements. Savex consistently transacts with over 7000 channel partners in over 750 cities. We look forward to taking Aruba Instant On to the entire community and democratize world class connectivity.”

To provide great and hassle free customer experience, Aruba Instant On would have Personalised Support: Telephonic – Chat and Support with 1-3 year Warranty options availability.