Aruba launches ‘Edge to cloud security’ features

A Hewlett Packard owned, data cloud enterprise Aruba has launched ‘Edge to cloud’ security features, at a virtual conference, held on April 19, 2021, in the arena of networking, security, monitoring and automation.

The company has recently added three new features as following:

Zero trust segmentation : Integration of zero trust identity network with access control at Aruba EdgeConnect would combine role and security posture with application intelligence to enable end to end segmentation. This will drive automated definition of roles enforced for users and devices across the network. Unified branch security : Extended integration of Aruba IDS and IPS to EdgeConnect physical and virtual appliances will secure local internet breakout from branch locations, deployed on premises or in the cloud. The new EdgeConnect feature also returns the threat data to Aruba central servers. Expanding partner ecosystem : Service orchestration provisioning workflow includes pre-configured information on partner’s proximity based cloud security services.

Prakash Krishnamoorthy, Director, Aruba India emphasised the shift towards SASE at work from home servers. The new technology eliminates tradeoffs between application security and performance, transforming the security model at its own pace.

He also pointed out the latest API based integrations, with service orchestration to ensure safe and free platforms for customers.

“We are helping our customers to accomplish their data transformation journey by further adding security based structures and making bold moves. In the digital transformation, the proliferation of IoT is going to happen. To safeguard the networks from hackers, unified branch security will support east to west lateral security,” commented Krishnamoorthy.

