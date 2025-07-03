Arya Omnitalk Brings Motorola HALO Smart Sensors to India – A New Era in Privacy-First, Intelligent Security

Arya Omnitalk recently announced the nationwide launch of Motorola HALO Smart Sensors. An advanced IoT-based, non-intrusive, smart monitoring solution. With this launch, Arya Omnitalk becomes the prime distributor of the smart sensors in India, redefining and pioneering how different industries can deploy intrusion free safety solutions.

Unlike the traditional systems, the HALO Smart Sensor is designed to offer precision in safety without compromising on privacy. The HALO sensors’ cutting-edge technology enables comprehensive detection and real-time alerts without recording audio and video, making the sensors extremely relevant in settings such as school washrooms, hospital wards, hostels, dormitories, hotel rooms, and manufacturing zones.

Driven by innovation, the compact monitoring device is equipped with 16 integrated sensors that are sensitive to a wide range of environmental and safety indicators. These include air quality metrics such as carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO₂), nitrogen dioxide (NO₂), total volatile organic compounds (TVOCs), and humidity. Safety indicators profile includes gunshots, verbal aggression, panic keywords, motion, occupancy changes, vaping, and the presence of THC. In addition to this, improving its scalability and deployment, the power-packed sensors operate on Power over Ethernet (PoE), support both cloud and edge processing, and is accessible via a secure browser-based interface.

The HALO Smart sensors’ design complements the evolving institutional frameworks in India. It adheres to the NAAC compliance for safety, wellness, infrastructure, and hygiene audits, and supplements the NEP 2020 vision for digitally enriched, inclusive and secure campus environments. The HALO Smart Sensors also makes provision to support industrial and facility safety mandates for environmental monitoring and emergency preparedness.

Speaking about the innovation as a prime distributor, Paresh Shetty, CEO of Arya Omnitalk and Syntel by Arvind, said “Motorola HALO Smart Sensors are an example of our strong commitment to building smart, compliant, and privacy-first environments. This launch is a step towards supporting India’s digital infrastructure goals by providing intelligent, non-intrusive safety and monitoring solutions.”

Arya Omnitalk is making the Motorola HALO Smart Sensors available across India for deployment in a wide range of settings such as educational campuses, healthcare institutions, manufacturing units, hospitality and commercial establishments, along with public infrastructure projects, promoting innovative solutions that balance security, privacy, and operational efficiency.