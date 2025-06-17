Ascendion Joins the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to Unlock the Full Potential of AI-powered Business Transformation

Ascendion proudly announces it has joined the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program, reinforcing its mission to revolutionise business operations and digital transformation. The partnership enables Ascendion to utilise its industry expertise and deep implementation knowledge to help customers accelerate digital transformation through the ServiceNow Platform.

With this partnership, Ascendion is taking AI to the next level, ensuring organisations not only adopt AI but fully integrate it into their workflows to drive real, measurable impact. By modernising IT operations, enhancing employee and customer experiences, and leveraging low-code/no-code development, Ascendion is bridging the gap between AI’s potential and its practical execution.

“The ServiceNow Platform is a springboard for business transformation to help businesses unlock value with AI,” said Dharam Gurbani, Chief Growth Officer, Global Growth Markets, Ascendion. “This partnership is about more than adopting AI—it’s about operationalising it. With our Engineering to the Power of AI tools and methods, we’re engineering ServiceNow solutions that eliminate inefficiencies, drive measurable business impact, and turn what’s possible into what’s real for our clients.”

Ascendion’s ServiceNow capabilities will focus on five key areas:

AI-enabled services for agents, customers and employees on the ServiceNow Platform.

Streamlined IT workflows which include IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Asset Management (ITAM), and IT Operations Management (ITOM).

Digitising business workflows, covering Customer Service Management, Field Service Management, Source-to-Pay, Procure-to-Pay, and more.

Enhanced employee workflows to enable and enrich talent experience for our customers

End-to-end business workflows: Modernising customer service, field operations, procurement, and more with digitised processes

Low-Code/No-Code development accelerating app development with ServiceNow's App Engine for rapid, scalable results.

“At Ascendion, we know that AI isn’t just a tool—it’s a catalyst,” added Gurbani, “This partnership with ServiceNow allows us to help businesses design and execute bold, scalable AI strategies while delivering seamless, delightful customer experiences. We’re not just transforming businesses; we’re ensuring they thrive in an AI-first world.”

“As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Ascendion’s expertise in AI-powered software engineering is essential to scaling and extending ServiceNow solutions to new markets,” Ira Simon, senior director, partner strategy and programs at ServiceNow. “We are thrilled to partner with Ascendion to deliver a seamless experience to solve some of our customers’ biggest digital transformation challenges.”

This partnership underscores Ascendion’s mission to combine AI-powered innovation with human ingenuity, empowering businesses to move faster, work smarter, and confidently embrace the future of digital transformation.