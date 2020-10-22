ASIRT announces new governing board

Read Article

ASIRT (Association of System Integrators & Retailers in Technology) held its yearly elections and announced its new Managing Committee as listed below:

Chairman – Tushar Parekh Silicon Netsecure

President – Tushar Shah Paths Enterprise

Secretary – Nilesh Kadakia Neotech Infocom

Treasurer – Hiten Shah Zeta Infotech

ChiefAdvisor – Jiten Mehta Magnamious Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Chief Mentor – Chetan Shah Xpress Computers Ltd.

Vice President Sanjay – Ruparel Ruparel Computers Pvt. Ltd.

Vice President – Shirish Marathe COMPetc

Vice President – Jayesh Sompura Active Infocom

Board Member – Amit Shah TAS Technologies

Board Member – Bharat Chheda N-Tech Automation

Board Member – Jitendra Gupta Pioneer IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Co-Opt Member – Manish Kapasi Avion Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Co-Opt Member – Kaustubh Kulkarni Fusion Softwares & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on this occasion, Tushar Parekh, Chairman, ASIRT, commented, “ASIRT today is Mumbai’s largest aggregation of Indian ISVs, SIs, Resellers and Cloud Platform providers. Currently, we have about 200+ Members in ASIRT from the MMR region. Our immediate objective is to help partners revive their businesses from the downturn caused due to lockdown. We are helping the partners to coordinate, link up and help each other to improve their businesses in mutually beneficial ways. In the long-term perspective, we want to improve the reach of ASIRT so that the Members can get the maximum benefit of their services and solutions and work more efficiently. We are using both digital and traditional methods to achieve this purpose. CreatingConsortium Teams of 30 to 35 members each has helped enhance collaboration amongst members thus improving the businesses and extending business reach. We are also aligned with other IT Associations and join hands to provide the SI communities a level playing business environment and trade practices.”

Tushar Shah, President, ASIRT added, “ASIRT works to create a unified SI & Retail ecosystem and acts as a strong voice working as a bridge between Vendors & the SI community for mutual benefits. It also organizes training sessions “TechEdge” which help in garnering more knowledge and technology updates for the benefit of its Members and their employees. ASIRT also arranges Picnics, Online Live Music shows, and the Annual cricketing event – ACPL, which helps in increased bonding and trust amongst its Members and gain traction for introducing different IT solutions to their clientele.”

