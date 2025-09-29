ASIRT Conducts AGM with First-Ever Contested Elections, Followed by TechDay #130

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Hotel Parle International, Mumbai, followed by its flagship TechDay #130. The day was marked by transparency in governance, a historic first-ever contested election, and insightful knowledge-sharing sessions for its members.

The AGM began with a strong turnout of members. The proceedings included:

Reading and passing of the minutes of the previous AGM

Presentation of financials by the Treasurer, which were reviewed and approved by the members

A collective review of the year’s activities, initiatives, and achievements by the ASIRT Board

The AGM reaffirmed ASIRT’s culture of accountability, community engagement, and collaborative growth.

First-Ever Contested Elections via Secure E-Ballot

Earlier in the day, ASIRT members participated in the association’s first-ever contested election, conducted through a secure e-ballot system that allowed every qualified member to cast their vote digitally.

Four candidates contested for three available Board positions:

Gaurang Bhatt – Gaj Data Solutions LLP

– Gaj Data Solutions LLP Hiren Kuvadia – Data Skill Systems

– Data Skill Systems Kartik Kaji – Ktronics

– Ktronics Rohan Shah – Jet Refill World

At the AGM, Returning Officer Manish Harshad Kamdar announced the results. Hiren Kuvadia, Kartik Kaji, and Rohan Shah were declared elected, with Gaurang Bhatt narrowly missing out. This milestone election set a new benchmark for democratic participation and transparency within ASIRT.

TechDay #130: Driving Innovation and Growth

Immediately following the AGM, ASIRT hosted TechDay #130, featuring Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. The session focused on showcasing innovative solutions, business opportunities, and strategies designed to help system integrators strengthen their service offerings and drive growth in today’s evolving IT landscape.

The presentation offered practical insights and cutting-edge tools, perfectly complementing the governance-focused discussions of the AGM earlier in the day.