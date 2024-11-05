ASIRT Hosts 122nd TECHDAY and Thrilling Players Auctions for Lenovo-Bluecom ACPL Season 6 on 24th October 2024

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) hosted its 122nd TECHDAY along with the eagerly awaited ACPL Season 6 auctions on 24th October 2024.

Held at Hotel Sai Palace, Andheri East, Mumbai, the event brought together technology enthusiasts, business leaders, and industry experts for an exciting networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration evening.

The Platinum Sponsors for the event, including TP-Link, CP Plus, and NPAV, and the Silver Sponsors, Lenovo, and Bluecom, joined hands to underline their unwavering commitment to advancing the IT ecosystem, a testament to their support and dedication to the industry.

The first session began with a captivating story by Biren Yadav, founder of Bluecom, who shared insights into his company’s vision and impressive growth journey. Yadav highlighted Bluecom’s two-decade-long association with Lenovo, emphasizing how this strategic partnership has become synonymous with innovation and reliability in the IT industry.

Following Yadav, Dheeraj Mehta, Regional Head – West at Lenovo, took the stage to provide an in-depth look at Lenovo’s evolving product portfolio. He highlighted Lenovo’s advancements in laptops, desktops, and workstations, underscoring the brand’s commitment to driving innovation and meeting the dynamic needs of IT professionals.

One of the day’s most exhilarating segments was the Lenovo-Bluecom ACPL Season 6 auction. Eight enthusiastic teams competed to secure the most skilled players, leading to an intense and lively bidding war. Teams, including well-known names like Mumbai Data Recovery, ITCG, Pal India Computer Education, Digicom Sec, AXISY, Miracle Tech, Bluecom & Infobahn, displayed spirited competition as they strategically vied for top talent. Several players even surpassed last season’s bid amounts, reflecting the increasing fervour and high stakes of the tournament.

The 122nd TECHDAY concluded with a memorable photo session as each team proudly posed with their newly acquired players, capturing the camaraderie and collaborative spirit that defines the ASIRT community.

Members are already eagerly anticipating the next TECHDAY, which promises more insights, networking, and opportunities for growth. ASIRT continues to empower the IT business community, helping members stay ahead in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.