ASIRT TechDay #128: CP PLUS Session, Distributor Insights, and a Peek into Synergy Biz Conclave 2025

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) hosted its 128th TechDay at Hotel Parle International, bringing together system integrators, technology distributors, and channel leaders for an engaging evening of updates, knowledge sharing, and celebration.

Opening Address by President Bharat Chheda

The evening was formally kicked off by Bharat Chheda, Hon. President of ASIRT, who emphasised the growing role of the Consortium in driving collaboration and real business impact within the ASIRT community. His remarks underscored how structured peer-group networking is opening new avenues of trust, referrals, and growth for its members.

Lucky Draw Moment with Synology Distributors

Following the welcome note, Pratik Kuvadia, Director at DataSkill (Synology distributors), shared the results of an offline lucky draw that had been conducted during the earlier TechDay, awarding ASIRT member Hitten Shah a special gift – a Synology NAS with an enclosure and two disks.

Platinum Sponsor Spotlight: CP PLUS

The event continued with a powerful session by CP PLUS, ASIRT’s Platinum Sponsor and a leader in security surveillance solutions. Their team presented the latest advancements in their product portfolio, highlighted business opportunities for system integrators, and showcased the support systems that make CP PLUS a reliable channel partner.

Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 Announced

In a special segment, Chetan Shah, one of ASIRT’s founding members, unveiled details of the much-awaited ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave, scheduled from 1st to 3rd August 2025 at The Gateway Hotel, Nashik.

It was also announced that Enjay will be the Title Sponsor for the conclave – and, as per the package they have chosen, this will also carry the Title Sponsorship of ACPL Season 7.

Distributor Patron Speaks: The second half of the evening featured insightful presentations from key distribution partners:

of Sejutronics shared updates on their partner offerings and support programs. He also shared his insights on wi-fi networks. Rajesh Goel of Miracle Tech highlighted market trends, solutions, and how Miracle is working with integrators to scale growth.

Both sessions provided practical perspectives and emphasised the importance of close collaboration between distributors and system integrators.