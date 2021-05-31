ASM Technologies partners with EclecticIQ for new cybersecurity services offering

Read Article

ASM Technologies, an engineering services provider, has announced a significant Managed Service Provider (MSP) agreement with the Netherlands-based EclecticIQ, a threat intelligence, hunting and response technology company, for EclecticIQ Endpoint Response, an Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) technology. This enables ASM Technologies to foray into the Cybersecurity Managed Services space with a robust new EDR offering.

Commenting on the development, Rabindra Srikantan, Managing Director, ASM Technologies said, “This is another feather in the cap for the continuous growth journey of ASM Technologies and our constant endeavour to stay ahead of the technology curve in the best interests of our clients. EclecticIQ has done phenomenal work in the cybersecurity space in a very short span of time and it gives me great pleasure and a sense of pride in partnering with them. I am sure that through this partnership our customers will greatly benefit by being able to comprehensively pre-empt and neutralise any threat to their network security and thereby ensuring crucial business continuity.”

Also sharing his views on the agreement, Joep Gommers, Founder and CEO, EclecticIQ, shared, “Endpoint security is today a business imperative for organisations and one of the fastest-growing services in the cybersecurity space, particularly given the advancement, frequency and scale of cyberattacks happening around the world. We are excited to partner with ASM Technologies in the space and are confident that given their vast global credentials and experience in Engineering and Technology security services, together we will deliver this game-changing capability to new customers.”

