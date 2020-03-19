Aspire partners with GeTS in furthering fintech hub ambitions

Read Article

In furthering Singapore as the fintech hub of Southeast Asia, Global eTrade Services (GeTS) has announced its partnership with Aspire, a Singapore-based startup with aspirations of being Southeast Asia’s SME Neobank leader.

The partnership will facilitate easier access for customers, especially SMEs, to trade financing on CALISTA Finance through CALISTA, a global supply chain orchestration platform run by GeTS.

CALISTA™ Finance aims to address the needs of underserved businesses, especially SMEs in Southeast Asia, to improve liquidity and meet other financial needs. By automating the documentation process and harnessing trade data, the know-your-business (KYB), loan approval and disbursal processes will be expedited while also enhancing security.

Aspire has been expanding its presence in several Southeast Asian markets. Through CALISTA Finance customers can seamlessly access the Aspire’s credit offerings to expand their own businesses in the region too.

The company follows partners such as DBS Bank, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), MoolahGo, and Liquid Group, which have already onboarded CALISTA Finance since its launch in December 2019. GeTS is also working to harness data to power up other financiers.

Chong Kok Keong CEO of GeTS, said, “We are delighted to have Aspire onboard CALISTA, to integrate the digital and physical aspects of trade financing on a single platform. This partnership will facilitate more convenient access for our customers to trade financing, as part of our vision to make trade more accessible, predictable and easier.”

“With the same mission to support more small businesses in Southeast Asia, Aspire is excited to be working together with GeTS,” said Joel Leong, Co-founder of Aspire.