Aspire Systems joins hands with World Vision India to support COVID-19 affected households

Aspire Systems India (Aspire) has partnered with World Vision India to support one of its landmark projects – ‘Restoration of livelihood for COVID-19 affected households in Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu’. The program aims to help 100 beneficiaries with livelihood options based on their needs, such as supply of agriculture inputs, livestock, setting up of small shops, etc.

On signing the MoU, Gowri Shankar Subramanian, CEO – Aspire Systems, said, “Our philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ encompasses society, making it a practice for the organization and our employees to lend a helping hand to empower people from economically backward sections. Extending our support since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been collaborating with various NGOs to provide the best aid possible. We are glad to be partnering with World Vision India in their efforts to support the needy and provide them with sustainable livelihood opportunities. The best part of this initiative is the imparting of necessary training to the selected beneficiaries, which will empower them to be self-sustained individuals.”

Speaking on the progress of the initiative, Sathappan, General Manager (CSR) – Aspire Systems, commented, “The team is currently in the process of shortlisting beneficiaries and evaluating their needs, which is scheduled to be completed by January 2021. The key highlight of this project is that it will be regularly monitored and reviewed by the field volunteers and project coordinators to assess the status of the livelihood and food security program. The restoration efforts will help the beneficiaries in enhancing cash flow in the community to meet the daily consumption expenses and improve food and nutrition security among affected and reverse migration households.”

“We have all felt the unprecedented economic impacts of COVID-19 affecting the lives of wage labourers and small vendors to a greater extent. This impact requires strategic and sustainable approaches to build a resilient community and enable families with increased sustainable income so that they could provide better for their children”, said James Neil Devasahayam, Head – Technical Support, World Vision India. “This partnership aims to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19, protect local livelihoods by providing support to restart their source of income and boost the country’s resilience to future climate-related disasters”.

World Vision India will leverage the Wealth Ranking tool and vulnerability mapping to identify potential beneficiaries. In addition, focussed group discussions will be conducted with the community to verify the status of beneficiaries’ household level. The beneficiaries of this program will also include families who have faced reverse migration.

