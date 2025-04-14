ASUS Expands its PC Solutions with V500 Mini Tower and S501 Small Form Factor

ASUS expands its PC offerings with new desktop options in India with the launch of the V500 Mini Tower and S501 Small Form Factor desktop.

The V500 mini tower is crafted for both home and everyday use, delivering top-tier performance in a compact form. With up to the latest Core i7 13620H processor option, it offers best-in-class cost-to-performance value. The machine offers dual RAM and M.2 SSD slots for ample memory and storage expansion of up to 64GB and 2 TB, respectively. Built to last, it features military-grade durability and enterprise-grade components for reliable, long-term use.

The ASUS S501 is a Small Form Factor (SFF) ideal for users seeking powerful performance in a space-saving design. With an 8.6L chassis and tool-free design, it ensures easy upgrades and maintenance. Here too you can find upgrade options for both RAM & M.2 SSD of up to 64GB and 2 TB, respectively. Solid capacitors, 80 PLUS Bronze power efficiency for the PSU, and versatile connectivity make it a smart choice for modern workspaces.

These desktops reflect ASUS’s commitment to innovation and quality, offering thoughtfully engineered solutions that enhance everyday productivity. Both models will be available starting April 14 across ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, ASUS E-shop, and authorised retail outlets in India.

Commenting on the latest launch, Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “In our ongoing quest for innovation excellence, we’ve consistently worked to foster a technology ecosystem that simplifies and streamlines everyday tasks. Our latest lineup reflects this spirit of creativity, offering consumers enhanced systems designed to deliver more intuitive and enriching experiences. It’s an exciting time for us as we continue to expand our portfolio with products tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Indian consumer.”

ASUS V500 Mini Tower will be available at a starting price INR 34,990 and ASUS S501 Small Form Factor will be available starting at INR 42,990. The models will be available in Inkwell Gray colour.

ASUS V500 Mini Tower

Powerful performance in a compact form

Powered by up to Intel® Core™ i7-13620H with 10 cores and 16 threads, the V500 handles multitasking and regular household workloads with ease. It ships with 8GB DDR5 RAM, expandable up to 64GB.

Fast and reliable storage

The 512GB NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD ensures ultra-fast boot times, responsive performance, and ample space for everyday storage needs and it can be further upgraded thanks to 2 M.2 NVMe slots.

Advanced connectivity options

Equipped with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a wide range of I/O ports, the V500 supports seamless connectivity for all modern devices and peripherals. You also get a Type-C port on the front.

Sleek and space-saving design

Housed in a compact 15L mini tower form factor, the V500 optimises desk space without compromising on performance. Its sleek, modern design blends seamlessly into any workspace, offering both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Optimised for productivity

Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, the V500 Mini Tower is productivity-ready, with the option to upgrade to Windows 11 Pro for business users.

Efficient power consumption with 80 PLUS Bronze certification

The V500 stands out with its 80 PLUS Bronze certified 180W power supply, delivering up to 85% energy efficiency —minimising energy waste and supporting greener computing experience.

Built for the long term

Engineered with military-grade durability and tested for extreme conditions, the V500 is built to withstand daily wear and shipping stresses.

Specifications

Top KSPs – V500 Mini Tower Up to Intel® Core™ i7-13620H Processor Upgradable up to 64GB DDR5 RAM 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 180W power supply (80+ Bronze) High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio

Model Name ASUS V500 Mini Tower (V500MV-13620H006WS) OS Windows 11 Home (ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business) Processor Intel® Core™ i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads) Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Storage 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD (upgradable up to 2TB) Memory 8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (Upgradable to 64GB) I/O Ports (Front) 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A I/O Ports (Rear) 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet 1x HDMI 1.4 1x Display Port 1.4 1x 7.1 channel audio (3 ports) 1x Kensington lock 4x USB 2.0 Type-A Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card

ASUS S501 small form factor

Robust performance for every task

Powered by up to Intel® Core™ i5-14500 with 14 cores and 20 threads, the S501SER delivers efficient performance for multitasking and daily workloads. It comes with 8GB DDR5 RAM, expandable up to 64GB, and up to Intel® UHD Graphics 770 for smooth visuals.

High-speed storage

A 512GB NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD ensures fast boot times, swift app launches, and ample space for essential files. The storage can also be expanded up to 2TB via the two M.2 SSD slots.

Next-level connectivity

With Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a full suite of I/O ports including USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI, VGA, and 7.1 channel audio, the S501SER supports seamless, flexible connectivity. Its 180W 80+ Bronze power supply offers energy-efficient, reliable performance.

Productivity-ready system

Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home, the S501SER offers a sleek, intuitive interface to boost efficiency. ASUS recommends Windows 11 Pro for business users seeking enhanced security and management tools tailored to professional demands.

Specifications

Top KSPs – S501 Small Form Factor Intel® Core™ i5-14500 Processor Upgradable up to 64GB DDR5 RAM 512GB M.2 2280 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 180W power supply (80+ Bronze) High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio