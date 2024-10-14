ASUS India flags off the third edition of #DiscardResponsibly campaign

Fostering a sustainable circular economy pertaining to e-waste in India, ASUS, on the occasion of international e-waste day announced the third edition of its #DiscardResponsibly campaign. Pillared on the objectives of creating awareness and extending an avenue for ASUS customers to judiciously discard their e-waste, the campaign underscores the importance of businesses and consumers aligning their efforts to combat this challenging issue.

A recent concerning report by the United Nations Trade and Development (Uncatd) stated that India saw an increase of 163% in e-waste production between 2010-2022, suggesting that the e-waste phenomenon will see a similar outcome like the plastic waste situation, if necessary, interventions are not planned timely. Understanding this, ASUS India has set up a microsite as well as a helpline number that shares information on the necessary steps for discarding e-waste while at the same time can schedule pick-up slots for at-home/at-office collection.

Commenting on the commencement of the #DiscardResponsibly campaign, Eric Ou, Country Head of ASUS India shared, “The journey towards sustainability isn’t a gradual progression but a bold transformation and at ASUS we understand that the decisions we take today, together with every practice we embrace are powerful steps in this very direction. Every day we are actively taking action to deliver the best quality products while at the same time reducing the environmental impact. This includes creating the best possible products to help consumers and the planet through a unique amalgamation of innovation, design and sustainability. Aligning with our vision of achieving a global recycling rate of 20% for ASUS products, we are delighted to announce the third edition of our #DiscardResponsibly campaign.”

“The campaign seeks to initiate a conversation and raise awareness about the importance of responsibly retrieving, recycling, and potentially reviving electronic products. We believe this initiative will motivate ASUS consumers to actively engage in building India’s e-waste circular economy, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for our planet,” Added Ou.

In addition to the #DiscardResponsibly campaign, the brand has another marque initiative that is pillaring its effort to supporting the circular economy in India. The company in 2023 also launched a conceptual store, ASUS Select Store that displays refurbished ASUS products at a discounted rate with one year company warranty.