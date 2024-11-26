ASUS introduces range of ExpertBook AI PCs for businesses in India

ASUS announced the launch of its AI PCs under its ExpertBook series, which are designed to revolutionise productivity, collaboration, and security for professionals across industries with onboard AI Processing capabilities. This includes the ASUS ExpertBook P5, ASUS ExpertBook B5, and ASUS ExpertBook B3 series which are powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, with the P5 model delivering up to 47 TOPS with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor (series 2). These laptops integrate cutting-edge AI features, robust enterprise-grade security, and durable designs to cater to the needs of modern businesses. By introducing this next-generation AI PC, ASUS shows its dedication to innovating advanced AI technology and establishing new standards for improving business processes in all industries, regardless of company size.

The ExpertBook P5405 features cutting-edge Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and integrates ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools for an unparalleled AI-enhanced work experience, with on-device AI processing utilising the Intel® AI Boost NPU (Neural Processing Units) delivering up to 47 TOPS (Trillion Operation Per Second), this business laptop can redefine business computing by simplifying workflows, boosting productivity, and enhancing collaboration.

The ASUS ExpertBooks P5, B5 and B3 are light and robust, AI-ready marvels that combine the latest up to Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and high-performance integrated Intel® Arc™ graphics, ushering in a new era of productivity, plus a taller 16:10 display for deeper immersion, with optional touchscreen functionality. With AI-powered features like an intelligent camera, noise cancelling plus, seamless Wi-Fi 6E and optional 4G LTE connectivity, these ExpertBooks ensure that everyday business is smarter, faster and smoother. Security is also paramount, with biometric login, TPM 2.0, SSD with up to RAID 0/1 support and an optional smart card reader for enterprise-grade protection. From top to bottom, inside and out.

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 and B3 are expertly crafted for effective, enjoyable work — making it the perfect on-the-go companion for mobile professionals to multitask confidently. These laptops offer hardware customisation from numerous touch and non-touch Display panels up to 120Hz, CPU, Memory, Storage, and so much more. They have incredible memory support of up to 64GB via the dual SO-DIMM memory modules and support for Dual NVME slots with RAID 0/1 functionality allowing easier IT upgrades.

The new ASUS ExpertBook AI PCs feature a design that embraces an eco-conscious outlook and embodies accountability and sustainability.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “AI is truly a transformative orbital shift in Computing Technology across all aspects of the computing ecosystem. At Asus we are always at the forefront of meaningful innovation. We believe PCs need to be empowered with independent onboard AI computing capability to ensure greater security and data privacy plus manage the AI processing workload of the ecosystem more efficiently and with far lower latency.

The launch of the new extensive range of ASUS ExpertBook AI PCs powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors marks a transformative step in business computing. These laptops offer best-in-class onboard AI performance, robust security and military-grade durability, features that will resonate with businesses across segments and meet needs of varied user sets in the organisation.

We also offer ASUS AI tools with these models that are designed to enhance collaboration and productivity at work utilising the onboard AI compute capabilities.

Beyond exceptional performance, users benefit from high-resolution displays, making these laptops an ideal choice for professionals seeking smarter and more efficient workflows.

At ASUS, we remain steadfast in empowering businesses and individuals with innovative tools that inspire confidence and drive success.”

Key features of the ASUS ExpertBook P5 (P5405)

Incredible AI-driven Performance: The ASUS ExpertBook P5 is the first Copilot+ PC for work from ASUS, equipped with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) featuring three AI processing engines, with up to 47 NPU TOPS and up to 115 total platform TOPS. With up to 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD storage with Dual NVMe support, the ExpertBook P5 empowers smooth, seamless daily work and AI-intensive tasks, ideal for professionals on the go. It includes ASUS AI ExpertMeet , an AI assistant for capturing, summarising, and translating meeting minutes, and ExpertPanel that enriches every facet of professional computing. Powering the visuals is the latest Intel Arc (series 2) integrated graphics enabled via Dual-channel memory support. – AI ExpertMeet transforms the dynamics of virtual meetings, making them more efficient and effective through cutting-edge AI tools. With AI translation, participants can communicate seamlessly across language barriers, ensuring that no critical information is lost in translation. Assisted meeting summaries capture key points and action items, significantly reducing the time professionals spend on meeting follow-ups and allowing them to focus on strategic tasks. All processing needed for the AI ExpertMeet is performed on-device, without the assistance of the internet during its core operations. – ExpertPanel serves as a command centre for the computing environment, automating system adjustments to optimise performance based on current usage patterns. This not only enhances the overall user experience but also ensures that the device is running at peak efficiency, saving time and energy. The AI-driven adjustments include energy management optimisations that extend battery life during critical tasks and ensure that system resources are allocated in the most effective manner.

The ASUS ExpertBook P5 delivers exceptional audio quality for AV conferencing through AI noise-cancelling enabled dual-array microphones and stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos, ensuring crystal-clear voice reproduction with unparalleled fidelity. The Full-HD ASUS AiSense camera ensures superior camera performance by dynamically re-adjusting the frame to keep you centred and automatically enhancing colour and sharpness, whether indoors or outdoors. Warranty: Supported by up to 5-years of international warranty, ExpertBook P5 provides professionals with the assurance of sustained performance and security, making it an essential tool in today’s challenging work environments.

Key Features of the ASUS ExpertBook B5 (B5404)

Incredible AI-driven performance: The ASUS ExpertBook B5 features up to the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor with vPro® support, three AI processing engines, support of up to 64GB DDR5 memory via dual SO-DIMM slots, 1TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD storage, up to Intel® Arc Integrated graphics and highly efficient battery to deliver smooth performance for daily AI-intensive tasks. It includes ASUS AI ExpertMeet, an AI assistant for managing virtual meetings and a Microsoft Copilot key for further AI exploration. The resulting experience enables modern business professionals to tackle more complex workloads, enhance productivity and enjoy seamless multitasking and smoother collaboration. (ASUS AI ExpertMeet feature will soon be available with The Asus ExpertBook B5)

Expertly crafted for mobile multitasking: The ASUS ExpertBook B5 embodies mobility with an ultralight premium Magnesium-Aluminum all-metal chassis and the Steel Reinforced internal chassis and hinges, so it’s travel wherever business needs to happen. This sustainably crafted design is also imbued with military-grade strength, to meet the ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H US military standard. It also undergoes thorough in-house testing by ASUS, including panel-pressure, shock and drop tests, to ensure superior durability and reliability. The new laptop is driven by a capacious battery that keeps the productivity going throughout the working day. It also has support for fast-charging technology, so topping up the battery is satisfyingly swift. Wi-Fi 6E technology enables ultrafast wireless connections, extended range, rock-solid reliability, even in crowded areas, and wider spectrum for speedier throughput and reduced interference. There’s even optional 4G LTE support for anywhere connectivity, ensuring seamless connectivity between workplaces.

Superior audio & video: The ASUS ExpertBook B5 delivers exceptional audio quality for AV conferencing through AI noise-cancelling enabled dual-array microphones and stereo speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos, ensuring crystal-clear voice reproduction with unparalleled fidelity. The Full-HD ASUS AiSense camera with motion tracking technology ensures superior camera performance by dynamically re-adjusting the frame to keep you centred and automatically enhancing colour and sharpness, whether indoors or outdoors. Simultaneously, the two-way AI noise-canceling technology employs sophisticated machine-learning techniques to filter sound around the speaker and eliminate noise from the person at the other end of the conversation — so virtual chats feel as natural as being in the same room.

Enterprise-grade security and manageability: ExpertBook B5 is made for business and equipped with multiple design features and technologies to maximise security and ease IT administration, and seamless remote-work experiences. The inclusion of multiple log-in options, including an integrated fingerprint sensor, optional IR camera for face login and optional smart card reader provides both convenience and robust multi-factor authentication and means organisations businesses can enjoy enhanced security without worrying about data breaches. Businesses choosing ExpertBook B5 also benefit from the extensive range of services and solutions on offer from ASUS, driver updates tool, OS imaging tools, and centralised management and security-management services. These are important for simplifying the deployment process, from device registration and image building to pre-configuration and enrolment, to make things easier and faster for IT staff, enabling them to focus on their core activities.

Key features of the ExpertBook B3 (B3404)

Powered by innovation: The ExpertBook B3 is engineered to enhance business capabilities, providing the fast and responsive performance essential for today’s demands, and enabling seamless multitasking, advanced data handling, and streamlined operations. It features up to Intel ® Core™ Ultra 7 processor with vPro ® support, three AI processing engines, up to 64GB DDR5 memory via dual SO-DIMM slots, 1TB PCIe ® 4.0 SSD storage with dual NVME slots that support RAID 0/1, up to Intel® Arc Integrated graphics and highly efficient battery to deliver smooth performance for daily AI-intensive tasks. It includes ASUS AI ExpertMeet, an AI assistant for managing virtual meetings, and a Microsoft Copilot key for AI led productivity. (ASUS AI ExpertMeet feature will soon be available with ExpertBook B3)