ASUS launches ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower desktop PC in India

ASUS announces the launch of the revolutionary ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500MV) in India. This is a new desktop PC generation delivering exceptional value and performance for businesses to streamline operations while ensuring high performance, minimal power consumption, security, durability and future-proof expansion. With the new ASUS Tower Air Cooler thermal design and powered by the latest up to Intel® Core™ i7 13620H processor, P5 Mini Tower unleashes up to 95W TDP — delivering better peak performance than competitors in its class. With exceptional energy efficiency, this powerful new desktop also saves up to 34% energy.

Security is paramount with ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower, so it’s backed by the reassurance of multiple ASUS ExpertGuardian protection. This powerhouse meets commercial-grade standards with a NIST SP 800-155-compliant BIOS.

Enhanced with ASUS AI ExpertMeet, ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower revolutionises virtual meetings through advanced AI tools like real-time translation and automated summaries, making collaboration seamless. With support for up to NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 3050 graphics, this new desktop also supports superior desktop-grade graphics.

In short, ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower sets a new benchmark for small-business desktops, combining power, security, expansion and efficiency with incredible value – ready to empower professional excellence.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphone, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, we are committed to empowering businesses with innovative and reliable technology. The launch of the ASUS ExpertCenter P500MV Mini Tower desktop is a game-changing step, bringing together much greater performance, power efficiency, security and durability in a compact, enterprise-ready form factor. Designed to meet the evolving demands of modern businesses, it offers a powerful yet energy-efficient solution with up to Intel Core i7 processors, industry-leading ASUS motherboards with 100% solid capacitors, military-grade durability and AI-powered productivity tools like ASUS AI ExpertMeet that enhance productivity without compromising on security or reliability. It is equipped with enterprise-grade security features and energy-efficient components like the 80 PLUS Platinum PSU, where businesses can ensure long-term reliability while being energy efficient. The tool-free expandability and advanced cooling solutions further reinforce its future-proof design, making it the ideal choice for organisations looking to scale efficiently.”

Key Features of the ASUS ExpertCenter P500MV Desktop:

Powerful Performance for Business

Powered by up to 13th-gen Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processors with 64GB DDR5-5200MT/s RAM (Dual SO-DIMM slots), the ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower is engineered to handle demanding business tasks effortlessly. With Intel UHD Graphics, support for dual NVMe M.2 2280 Gen 4 SSD slots (PCIe Gen 4), and dual SATA HDD slots, it supports high-performance computing for industries requiring advanced visual processing. Optional NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB or NVIDIA RTX A400 4GB dedicated graphics cards further enhance their capability for demanding workloads.

Advanced Cooling and Thermals for Energy Efficiency

The ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower introduces industry-leading thermal solutions for optimal performance and longevity. The Triple-Pipe Tower Air Cooler system featured on the Intel® Core™ i7-13620H maximises heat dissipation, improving CPU power efficiency and delivering up to 34% better performance compared to similarly priced commercial desktops. The cooling system features:

– ASUS Tower Air Cooler: A cutting-edge cooling mechanism with three partially flattened 6.7mm heat pipes and a large yet super-silent 90mm fan.

– Expanded Heat-Dissipation Area: With up to 3,402 cm² of heat dissipation surface—4X larger than traditional desktop cooling systems—it ensures 34% better CPU performance with superior cooling efficiency.

– Smart Fan Technology: Enhances airflow management to maintain low operational noise levels (as quiet as 24dB in silent mode), ensuring a distraction-free workspace.

– Up to 80 PLUS Platinum-certified 330W PSU (Peak 660W)

– Sustained Performance: The advanced cooling solution ensures smooth, reliable operation under heavy workloads, making it ideal for business environments requiring stability and endurance.

Engineered to Save up to 34% power consumption

The ASUS ExpertCenter P500MV is designed with a carefully engineered combination of processor, thermal management, and power supply unit (PSU), reducing power consumption by up to 34%. This enhanced energy efficiency translates into significant cost savings over time, lowering the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for businesses.

Built to Last

Built with ASUS motherboards—the world’s No.1 motherboard brand—brings comprehensive system protection, 24/7 stability, and consistent performance. Additionally, 100% solid capacitors contribute to superior durability, offering a lifespan up to 2x longer under full CPU load and 6x longer under everyday use compared to traditional capacitors.

Industry-Leading Security for Peace of Mind

Security is at the core of the ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower, ensuring comprehensive protection for business-critical data. ASUS ExpertGuardian provides enterprise-grade security, including a NIST SP 800-155 compliant BIOS and discrete TPM 2.0 encryption for secure authentication.

To enhance data security, businesses also receive a complimentary 1-year McAfee+ Premium membership3. For physical protection, the integrated Kensington Security Slot™ safeguards the device in high-risk environments, preventing unauthorised access or theft.

With ExpertGuardian’s multilayered security, the ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower protects both hardware and software, giving businesses peace of mind to focus on growth without compromise.

Resilient Durability

By integrating MIL-STD-810H certification for military-grade durability, the P500 Mini Tower ensures resilience in demanding environments while extending product longevity. Further, the 80 PLUS Platinum PSU ensure long-term system stability, reducing maintenance needs and upgrade costs. These features together empower businesses to operate efficiently while lowering operational expenditure.

AI-Driven Productivity for Modern Workspaces

ASUS integrates advanced AI-powered tools into the ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower, making it an ideal choice for hybrid work and collaboration. ASUS AI ExpertMeet enhances video conferencing with AI noise cancellation, AI camera enhancements, AI-generated meeting minutes for seamless productivity and AI Translated Subtitles that break down language barriers in real time. Additionally, Microsoft Copilot, with commercial data protection, empowers businesses to leverage AI for enhanced decision-making and workflow automation.

Designed for Compact, Hassle-Free Business Operations

The ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower maximises office space without compromising on power. Its sleek and professional design ensures it seamlessly blends into any corporate environment. The 15L tool-free chassis allows hassle-free maintenance and easy upgrades, saving businesses time and effort in servicing and component replacements. The blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6 (Dual-band, 2×2) + Bluetooth v5.4 ensures seamless connectivity.