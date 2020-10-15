ASUS strengthens its Pan-India Omni-Channel Strategy

Read Article

Taiwanese tech giant, ASUS continues its momentum in showcasing technological prowess enabling transformation by opting for an omni-channel approach to engage with customers. The objective is to provide a single and unified experience to customers across all channels. Keeping customers as the core the omni-channel strategy devised by ASUS aims to improve engagement by establishing successful customer connect by providing them a ‘seamless’ and ‘connected’ experience with the brand.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India, said, “The festive season in India has always been associated with heightened consumer spending, especially on electronic devices. We expect the demand to be even greater this year, as the target audience channelizes the celebratory fervour to shake off the pandemic’s fatigue. We have strengthened our online and offline channels in anticipation of this increase in demand. This Omni-channel focus will make our range of products more accessible and available to consumers across India while also helping us grow our market share in the country.”

ASUS has a strong track record of using consumer feedback and insights to bring highly relevant and best-in-class product experiences for its growing Pan-India customer base. Validating the same, ASUS has an extensive retail expansion strategy in progress and monitored every quarter to serve the evolving needs of customers. Currently there are 100 ASUS exclusive stores (AES) built on various innovative designs. The latest being the state of the art Pegasus designed facilities which enable a smooth customer shopping experience in a premium designed AES. The target is to complete 200 AES across all key metros and tier II cities by 2021. To ensure easy availability of products offline ASUS has expanded premium Shop-in- Shop(SIS) in multi format retail stores with approximately 100 SIS currently and the brand aims to complete 400 by 2021. To enhance brand visibility in retail stores there are premium styled kiosks around 500 and ASUS aims to complete 2000 by 2021.

With the pandemic era being on the run, online shopping has been in vogue, besides offering ease of operation and personalization e-commerce platforms have the ability to transform and bring to life the entire household at a click of a button. ASUS has strengthened partnerships with various e-commerce players and together during the festive season there is a lot for customers to look forward to. Throughout the festive season, ASUS shall offer incredible deals and a huge line up will be available at a steal during the power packed festive campaigns.

ASUS believes that the convergence of both online and offline distributions is the most viable way forward. With the aim to exert themselves to manage the customer experience and provide the quintessential experience with easy accessibility and convenience aiding the shopping experience for consumers.

