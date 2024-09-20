ASUS Unveils Its Flagship Business Laptop ExpertBook P5405 in India

ASUS unveils its innovative ExpertBook P5405 laptop, marking a significant advancement in AI-powered computing for businesses. It features cutting-edge Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2) and integrates ASUS AI ExpertMeet tools for an unparalleled AI-enhanced work experience. These tools revolutionise online meetings with advanced features such as AI transcript, AI translation, AI subtitles, assisted meeting summaries, AI camera, AI noise canceling, and business watermarks.

Leveraging Intel’s latest processor, which boasts up to 47 NPU TOPS and up to 115 total platform TOPS of performance, the ExpertBook P5405 is optimised for running AI applications. It also offers exceptional battery life for improving office productivity. It is perfect for delivering reliable performance and durability for small businesses and professionals. The ASUS ExpertBook P5405 laptop provides multilayered security extending to the BIOS level, including advanced features like Secure Boot and a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) to guard against unauthorised interventions at startup. It also offers an optional SafeGuard Backup tool, which securely backs up important data with encrypted protection. ASUS has partnered with McAfee to pre-install McAfee+ Premium Individual Unlimited on the ExpertBook P5405 model, free for one year globally.

Addressing the service needs of modern professionals and ensuring their peace of mind, the ExpertBook P5405 has a standard international warranty, that includes coverage for the adapter. For added assurance and flexibility, there is a range of extended service packs available with a validity of up to five years.

This innovative laptop embodies ASUS’s commitment to sustainability by prominently integrating eco-friendly practices. The ExpertBook P5405 utilises industrial recycled aluminum alloy and post-consumer recycled steel, minimising environmental impact while pioneering the use of recycled magnets in ASUS commercial laptops.