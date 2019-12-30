ATEN achieves 100% target growth in India; plans to expand channel ecosystem in coming years

ATEN has announced 100 per cent target growth in India. The growth is backed by the strong support put forward by ATEN’s partner ecosystem. The company has plans to expand its channel community by penetrating into untapped zones across the country. With the objective to further empower the channel ecosystem, ATEN will be hosting the Partner Excellence Summit in 2020, where new partners will be inducted and existing partners will be awarded under reward and recognition program. ATEN aims to grow faster in the coming year and establish a stronger team and channel structure.

“It was an exciting year for ATEN’s growth in terms of new product launches, newer accounts, and headcount. We continue to make significant investments in people, technology and infrastructure and we are excited at hitting 100 per cent target achievement. A good collaborative work from our team and channel partners has given us these exciting results,” said Sunayana Hazarika, Marketing Manager at ATEN.

“We are thrilled about hosting our most important stakeholders, the Channel Partners, during the Partner Excellence Summit 2020. The Summit will bring together all channel partners who have been instrumental in ATEN’s journey in the last four decades, and will further strengthen our commitment to empower channel partners with our leading-edge technology for profitable and sustainable growth,” she further added.

Partner Excellence Summit in 2020 will be a platform where ATEN and its channel partners will come together to renew and strengthen relationships, discuss and deliberate on growth areas to thrive in the digital world. The event would witness participation from the channel fraternity to identify new business opportunities and arrive at collaborative go-to-market approach required for ensuring profitable growth together with ATEN.

ATEN continues to expand its global locations. Through the Summit, ATEN aims to further enhance its engagement in the Indian market and build a strong channel network across the country.