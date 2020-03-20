ATEN conducted first customer excellence summit for valued partners in Bengaluru

Read Article

ATEN has recently hosted the 1st Customer Excellence Summit (CES) in Bengaluru for their valued channel partners in the southern zone. CES is a networking conference focused on enabling and empowering ATEN’s technology and business partners. The agenda of the event was to recognize top SI partners, introduce new products as well as to induct new SI partners to the ATEN family.

The event kick-started with ATEN presentations on how the southern zone was faring. Vijay Joshi, Director Cubix Micro System, and Ravi Khemani, Branch Head RP Tech, ATEN’s India National Distributors, also had an experience sharing session with the 110 attendees present at the event.

“CES acts as a good medium to connect with our channel partners and to showcase our latest products and solutions to them. It brings all our partners under the same roof and provides us with an opportunity to acknowledge and recognize their efforts. We would like to thank all the partners who joined us for the event and are looking forward to achieving many more milestones in the business together,” said Sunayana Hazarika, Manager- Marketing at ATEN.

In the course of the event, the Top 9 SI partners namely Progility Technologies, Actis Technologies Pvt Ltd., BT Convergence Technologies Pvt Ltd., AV Designers, AV Integration Distribution Pvt Ltd., Vinayaka Network Solutions (VINS), Aditech ICT Pvt Ltd., Dataforce Technologies Pvt Ltd., Wystek Systems technologists Pvt Ltd., and Top 2 emerging Regional Distributors from the southern zone namely EIS TechInfra Solutions and Team5 Technologies Pvt Ltd., were accorded with ATEN’s Passion for Excellence 2019 awards for AV as well as IT business in various segments.

ATEN also conducted a live product demo of their latest products for their valued partners. The products included in the demo were ATEN Unizon video matrix switches for centralized connectivity, Product UC9020 for live streaming, and VP series seamless presentation switches. ATEN also conducted Static demo session for products namely ES0152P Network Switches, PE8108G Intelligent PDUs, USB C Docking Stations, USB Extenders, Video Splitters, Quad View KVM Switches, and Video Wall Controllers.

The event was aimed toward creating connections together and to further equip the partners to actively pursue the latest in professional Audio Visual and Integrated Experience Solutions. In the coming months, ATEN plans to host Customer Excellence Summit for their valued partners in north, east and western zones in India.