ATEN introduces KVM over IP Console Station KA8280

ATEN has announced its latest KVM over IP console station ‘KA8280’. Ideal for applications like studios, offices, data centers, broadcast stations, control rooms, network operations centers (NOC), etc., KA8280 enables users to remotely access, monitor and control all servers connected to multiple ATEN KVM over IP switches with impenetrable security against virus threat. Designed with two USB ports for Virtual Media function, and one HDMI video output at resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60 Hz, KA8280 is the perfect match for businesses looking for centralized real-time update and maintenance.

In addition, the KVM over IP Console Station provides Panel Array Mode™ function, enabling administrators to monitor the video output of up to 64 servers simultaneously. This unique feature offers a 360-degree view to preview the content of all the ports at the same time, making it important for the environments that require monitoring for a higher number of ports, like, manufacturing, surveillance, etc.

“There is an increase in the sophistication of desktop monitor technology to improve cost efficiency and clutter out of workspace planning. KA8280 is one step towards providing a solution to businesses that are looking for centralized real-time updation and maintenance. KA8280 is a perfect match for environments that requires monitoring for a higher number of ports, like, manufacturing, surveillance, etc. We will be targeting studios, offices, data centers, broadcast stations, control rooms, or network operations centers (NOC),” said Vittal Salunke, PSM – Sales Division I at ATEN.

The KVM over IP Console Station can be set on a desk, mounted on a wall or at the rear of a rack with its space-saving 0U rack mount design. It is flexible and easy to install and provides a GUI with a multi-language interface for device management, user profile customization, as well as hassle-free configuration for large deployments.

ATEN’s new KVM over IP console station KA8280 is available through ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners.