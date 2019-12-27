ATEN introduces True 4K HDR solutions

ATEN, a leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, has announced the two latest additions to its True 4K HDR solutions namely VC1280 and VE2812T. 4K is becoming widely adopted as AV and IT continues to converge. To accommodate these growing industry and customer demands ATEN has put forward the latest HDR technology to reinvent the way people view images.

VC1280- 2-Port 4K HDMI/VGA to HDMI Converter Switch

The ATEN VC1280 connects HDMI and VGA sources to one HDMI display or projector and is ideal for user that needs automatic and quick switching to adopt. This user-friendly device carries a high-performing scaling engine that converts the video resolution to give you the best image quality. The VC1280 offers 3 source switching modes – HDMI, VGA, and AUTO and allows users to switch rapidly and intuitively via a pushbutton for real-time use. VC1820 can be operated via the built-in On-Screen Display (OSD), which can be controlled through accessible front panel pushbuttons. With the VC1280, you can effortlessly accelerate instant collaboration and work efﬁciency with co-workers

“ATEN’s True 4K series is fully equipped with superior video resolutions, robust signal routing, and ultra-fast digital video switching, making it the perfect companion for applications. ATEN’s digital signage solutions are flexible, scalable, seamless, affordable and, above all, tailored to meet user requirements. We are sure ATEN’s True 4K series will redefine the way people view the world through videos and displays,” said Shyam Tambatkar, PSM – Sales Division I at ATEN.

VE2812T- HDMI & VGA HDBaseT Transmitter ([email protected])

ATEN VE2812T is a transmitter for sending VGA (with audio) and HDMI signals up to 100 m over a single Cat 5e/6/6a or ATEN 2L-2910 Cat 6 cable. The VE2812T guarantees reliable transmission of HDMI signals, supporting 3D, Deep Color, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. VE2812T can serve as a video switch by connecting two sources and distribute them to an identical output for utility flexibility. This solution is ideal for a variety of settings, such as meeting rooms, digital educational environment or wherever high video quality is required.

ATEN has fully tested its True 4K Series with HDR to verify with absolute certainty that all products support the bandwidth required for HDR content as well as comprehensive EDID settings to ensure output capabilities

ATEN’s new 2-Port 4K HDMI/VGA to HDMI Converter Switch -VC1280 and HDMI and VGA HDBaseT Transmitter – VE2812T is available through ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners.